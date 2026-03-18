Lines at practice - Mar. 18

Josh Anderson took a therapy day

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard ahead of their departure for Detroit on Wednesday. 

Here’s a look at the forward lines, without Josh Anderson who opted for a therapy day instead.

The Habs’ seven defenseman rotated pairings on the blue line during line drills.

Following practice, Martin St-Louis said Thursday’s starting goalie in Detroit would be announced tomorrow.

The Canadiens and Red Wings go head-to-head at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

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