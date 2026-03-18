Lines at practice - Mar. 18

BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard ahead of their departure for Detroit on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the forward lines, without Josh Anderson who opted for a therapy day instead.
Josh Anderson took a therapy day
BROSSARD - The Canadiens practiced at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard ahead of their departure for Detroit on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the forward lines, without Josh Anderson who opted for a therapy day instead.
The Habs’ seven defenseman rotated pairings on the blue line during line drills.
Following practice, Martin St-Louis said Thursday’s starting goalie in Detroit would be announced tomorrow.
The Canadiens and Red Wings go head-to-head at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.