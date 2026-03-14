Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 14

MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.
Fifteen players participated in the session.
Habs prepare for first game of back-to-back this weekend
MONTREAL – The Canadiens held an optional skate at the Bell Centre ahead of Saturday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.
Fifteen players participated in the session.
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cole Caufield will returns to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game against Ottawa. Brendan Gallagher will be a healthy scratch, while Jakub Dobes will get the start in net.
Game time between the Habs and Sharks is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.