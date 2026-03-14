Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 14

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Cole Caufield will returns to the lineup after missing Wednesday's game against Ottawa. Brendan Gallagher will be a healthy scratch, while Jakub Dobes will get the start in net.

Game time between the Habs and Sharks is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are also hosting Molson FANatic Saturdays at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.