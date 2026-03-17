BOS@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

17th edition of the RadioTéléDON

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, will host the 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON on Tuesday. The major annual fundraising event supports programs that encourage children from underprivileged communities across Quebec to adopt a healthy and physically active lifestyle.

For the occasion, the Habs will wear jerseys featuring a Foundation patch during the game against the Bruins. Fans can already bid on the game-worn and autographed jerseys by visiting canadiens.com/auction until 9:00 p.m. on Mar. 21.

Donations to the RadioTéléDON can be made online now at onegoaltoassist.com or by calling 1-888-925-2133 as of 4:30 p.m. Donations of $50 or more will receive a commemorative photo as a token of appreciation. Supporters who donate before 11:59 p.m. ET on Mar. 21, 2026, will also be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the Air Canada destination of their choice, valued at $12,000. SMS contributions can be made by texting "HABS" to 45678 for a one-time $25 donation.

For more information about the RadioTéléDON, click here.

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal did plenty of things right on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Anaheim Ducks. The loss marked a second straight defeat and capped off a weekend to forget for Habs fans. The good news? As of Monday, the Canadiens’ playoff odds still sit north of 80%, according to MoneyPuck. And Montreal will have a prime chance to bounce back this week with crucial divisional matchups against the Bruins and Detroit Red Wings before hosting the New York Islanders in a conference clash on Saturday.

The Bruins crept one point closer to the Canadiens with an overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday, now sitting just a point back of Montreal with one extra game played. Boston also enters Tuesday on the second half of a back-to-back — a situation they haven’t faced since January 26–27 — but it’s one they’ve handled well, posting a 5-2-1 record on zero days rest this season.

With two very important points at stake and playoff implications looming, expect the Boston-Montreal rivalry to take center stage Tuesday night.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 15 vs. BOS: 3-2 BOS

Dec. 23 @ BOS: 6-2 MTL

Jan. 24 @ BOS: 4-3 BOS

Mar. 17 vs. BOS:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Caufield and Gallagher are closing in on major career milestones. For the former, it’s the 40-goal mark, a plateau no Canadien has reached since Vincent Damphousse scored 40 in 1993-94. For the latter, it’s his 900th NHL game — all with Montreal — which would make him the first Hab to complete that feat since Tomas Plekanec in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman has been sharp in the Bruins’ crease of late. In his last five starts, the 27-year-old has posted a 4-1-0 record and recorded a save percentage of .929 or better in each of the four wins.

BY THE NUMBERS: BRUINS-HABS

Here’s how the Bruins and Canadiens match up by the numbers: