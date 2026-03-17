The 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON is being held today

Throughout the day, supporters are invited to donate generously to raise funds to support the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation in its mission to provide a brighter and healthier future to youth in underprivileged neighborhoods throughout Quebec

FCPE-RadioTeledon-CommuniqueDAYOF-1920x1080-EN
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL – The 17th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation’s RadioTéléDON will be held today, March 17. This important fundraising event, which has helped raise more than $2.4 million since its very first edition, will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre on RDS, 98.5 FM and TSN 690.

Throughout the day, the team’s broadcast partners will appeal to the generosity of their listeners by inviting them to make a pledge to support the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation in its important mission to encourage a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec. Programming on all three platforms will feature interviews and reports on various programs supported by the Foundation, allowing the public to learn more about its actions.

Fans can already show their support for the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a $25 donation. From 4:30 p.m. until the end of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins, Canadiens Alumni, spouses of current players and sports and cultural personalities will collect donations from the public over the phone. Supporters who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo of Phillip Danault, Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov as a thank you. 

Supporters who donate before 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 21, 2026, will also be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the Air Canada destination of their choice, valued at $12,000.

HOW TO DONATE:

ONLINE
BY TEXT MESSAGE
Text “HABS” to 45678 to make a $25 donation

SPECIAL PROMOTION: 

  • Donate $50 and receive an official photo of Phillip Danault 
  • Donate $100 and receive official photos of Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault 
  • Donate $350 and receive a hand-signed photo of Ivan Demidov, as well as official photos of Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, Canadiens players will wear a patch featuring its logo on their jerseys during the game against the Bruins. These game-worn and signed jerseys are currently up for auction. Fans have until 9:00 p.m. on March 21 to place their bids at canadiens.com/auction for a chance to get their hands on these collector’s items.

The Foundation is also holding a 50/50 raffle in support of the RadioTéléDON. Today only, participants will receive double the tickets with the purchase of a $100 50/50 bundle. Supporters aged 18 and over across Quebec can purchase tickets online at 5050.canadiens.com.

About the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a non-profit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in August 2000, the Foundation has invested over $54.4 million in the community through its Bleu Blanc Bouge program and donations to more than 1,000 non-profits working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project – the Bleu Blanc Bouge program – which consists of building and then activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to community organizations whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.

Related Content

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

News Feed

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 17

BOS@MTL: What you need to know

ANA@MTL: Game recap

Plaques unveiled at the Bell Centre to commemorate hockey history

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

SJS@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Mar. 14

SJS@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens acquire Hunter Shepard and Jake Chiasson from the Ottawa Senators

Two-year, entry-level contract for Luke Mittelstadt

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Mar. 13

MTL@OTT: Game recap

Jacob Fowler recalled from the Laval Rocket

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 10

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

The 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON will be held on March 17