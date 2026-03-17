The 17th edition of the RadioTéléDON is being held today

MONTREAL – The 17th edition of the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation’s RadioTéléDON will be held today, March 17. This important fundraising event, which has helped raise more than $2.4 million since its very first edition, will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre on RDS, 98.5 FM and TSN 690.

Throughout the day, the team’s broadcast partners will appeal to the generosity of their listeners by inviting them to make a pledge to support the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation in its important mission to encourage a healthy and physically active lifestyle among children from underprivileged backgrounds across Quebec. Programming on all three platforms will feature interviews and reports on various programs supported by the Foundation, allowing the public to learn more about its actions.

Fans can already show their support for the cause by donating online at onegoaltoassist.com or by texting "HABS" to 45678 to make a $25 donation. From 4:30 p.m. until the end of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins, Canadiens Alumni, spouses of current players and sports and cultural personalities will collect donations from the public over the phone. Supporters who donate $50 or more will automatically receive a souvenir photo of Phillip Danault, Cole Caufield and Ivan Demidov as a thank you.

Supporters who donate before 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 21, 2026, will also be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to the Air Canada destination of their choice, valued at $12,000.