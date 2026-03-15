Plaques unveiled at the Bell Centre to commemorate hockey history

MONTREAL – Dignitaries and members of the Canadiens organization were on hand for the unveiling of a pair of plaques celebrating hockey history in the province on Sunday.

The first plaque was made to mark the first organized ice hockey game, which took place on March 3, 1875, in Montreal. The game involved members of the Victoria Skating Club, with two squads captained by James G. A. Creighton and Charles E. Torrance, respectively.

Team Creighton won the game 2-1 in front of members of the public, who had been invited to witness the occasion, less than two blocks away from what is now the current-day home of the Canadiens.

The second plaque honors the late former Canadiens captain, Maurice “Rocket” Richard, who played 18 seasons for the Canadiens, winning eight Stanley Cups. His 544 career regular season goals and 82 career playoff tallies still stand as most all-time in franchise history. The Montreal native served as captain from the 1956-57 season until his retirement in 1959-60 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961.

Richard was given the distinction of being named a historic figure by the province of Quebec in May 2025, to coincide with the 25th anniversary of his passing.

Attending the ceremony were Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Culture and Communications, Isabelle Charest, Sports Minister, France Margaret Belanger, President, Sports and Entertainment for Groupe CH, Andréanne Moreau, City Councillor, Christine Black, Borough Mayor and Executive Committee Vice-Chair, as well as members of the Richard family.

The plaques can be seen near the main entrance of the Bell Centre at 1909 av-des-Canadiens-de-Montreal.