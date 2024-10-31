Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 31

WASHINGTON – Guess who’s back?

Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle will return to the lineup against the Capitals on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

Guhle, 22, has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Oct. 17. He has four points in five games this season and leads the team with a plus-4 differential. Meanwhile, Barron has been out since suffering an upper-body injury against the New York Rangers on Oct. 22. The blue-liner has one goal in seven games this year.

Cayden Primeau is Montreal’s starter in Washington.

Here’s tonight’s projected lineup: