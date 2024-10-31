Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 31

Guhle, Barron set for returns Thursday against Caps

WASHINGTON – Guess who’s back?

Justin Barron and Kaiden Guhle will return to the lineup against the Capitals on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

Guhle, 22, has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Oct. 17. He has four points in five games this season and leads the team with a plus-4 differential. Meanwhile, Barron has been out since suffering an upper-body injury against the New York Rangers on Oct. 22. The blue-liner has one goal in seven games this year.

Cayden Primeau is Montreal’s starter in Washington.

Here’s tonight’s projected lineup:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

51 Heineman

15 Newhook

77 Dach

20 Slafkovský

11 Gallagher

71 Evans

17 Anderson

40 Armia

28 Dvorak

91 Kapanen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

58 Savard

47 Struble

52 Barron

Goalies

30 Primeau

35 Montembeault

Michael Pezzetta and Arber Xhekaj were the extras at practice. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was on the ice with the group in a no-contact jersey, as he continues to rehab a leg injury suffered in the summer.

Thursday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

