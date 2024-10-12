Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 12

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský were back together at morning skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

Though Josh Anderson replaced Slafkovský on Montreal’s first line in the third period of Thursday’s outing in Boston, Habs fans can expect to see the original trio back intact tonight.

“When that line is on, they’re just respecting the rules of the game. They take what the game gives them. If there’s no numerical advantage, the puck’s going deep. They get on the forecheck, then they get their O-zone going,” said head coach Martin St-Louis of the 13-14-20 line. “They need to just get back to that—playing inside the rules of the game.”

Here’s the projected lineup against the Sens: