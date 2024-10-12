Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 12

Heineman expected to replace Barré-Boulet against Ottawa

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský were back together at morning skate ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

Though Josh Anderson replaced Slafkovský on Montreal’s first line in the third period of Thursday’s outing in Boston, Habs fans can expect to see the original trio back intact tonight.

“When that line is on, they’re just respecting the rules of the game. They take what the game gives them. If there’s no numerical advantage, the puck’s going deep. They get on the forecheck, then they get their O-zone going,” said head coach Martin St-Louis of the 13-14-20 line. “They need to just get back to that—playing inside the rules of the game.”

Here’s the projected lineup against the Sens:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovský

15 Newhook

77 Dach

40 Armia

17 Anderson

71 Evans

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

28 Dvorak

91 Kapanen

Defensemen

8 Matheson

21 Guhle

48 Hutson

58 Savard

72 Xhekaj

52 Barron

Goalies

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

While St-Louis didn’t confirm any lineup changes during his pregame media availability, practice lines suggest that forward Alex Barré-Boulet will make way for Emil Heineman against the Sens.

Jayden Struble returned to practice today for the first time since being evaluated for an upper-body injury, however the defenseman will not play on Saturday. Michael Pezzetta was the other extra at morning skate.

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. For tickets, click here.

