Lane Hutson sets new rookie franchise record

21-year-old surpassed Chris Chelios for most points by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history

By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Lane Hutson continued rewriting Canadiens history on Monday.

The 21-year-old standout freshman surpassed Hall-of-Famer, Chris Chelios, for the most points by a rookie defenseman in franchise history, hitting 65 (and counting) with an assist on Juraj Slafkovsky’s goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14.

Hutson, an American-born rearguard, ended his countryman’s 30-year reign atop Montreal’s rookie defenseman leaderboard.

The Habs dynamic blue liner also passed Chelios for the most assists in franchise history with his 57th helper (now 58) on April 1 against the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how Hutson compares to the top-five rookie defensemen in Canadiens history:

RANK

PLAYER

TEAM

POINTS

1

Lane Hutson

Montreal Canadiens

65

2

Chris Chelios

Montreal Canadiens

64

3

Tom Kurvers

Montreal Canadiens

45

4

Guy Lapointe

Montreal Canadiens

44

5

PK Subban

Montreal Canadiens

38

The 62nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 65 points (6G, 59A) in 81 appearances with Montreal this season—and rest assured, he isn’t done yet.

