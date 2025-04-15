Lane Hutson sets new rookie franchise record

MONTREAL – Lane Hutson continued rewriting Canadiens history on Monday.

The 21-year-old standout freshman surpassed Hall-of-Famer, Chris Chelios, for the most points by a rookie defenseman in franchise history, hitting 65 (and counting) with an assist on Juraj Slafkovsky’s goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 14.

Hutson, an American-born rearguard, ended his countryman’s 30-year reign atop Montreal’s rookie defenseman leaderboard.

The Habs dynamic blue liner also passed Chelios for the most assists in franchise history with his 57th helper (now 58) on April 1 against the Florida Panthers.

Here’s how Hutson compares to the top-five rookie defensemen in Canadiens history: