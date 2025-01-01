Lane Hutson named Rookie of the Month for December

LAS VEGAS – The NHL announced on Wednesday that Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson has been named Rookie of the Month for December.

The 20-year-old blue liner finished December with 13 points (2G, 11A) in 14 games, including two separate five-game point streaks.

Hutson scored his first NHL goal on December 14 against the Winnipeg Jets and followed it up with his second of the season on December 23 in Columbus.

The Holland, MI native was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.