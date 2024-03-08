Hughes: ‘Allen’s going to be missed’

BROSSARD – The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone, and the Canadiens made a pair of moves leading up to Friday's 3:00 p.m. cutoff point.

On Thursday, the team swapped forward prospects with the Anaheim Ducks, acquiring Jacob Perreault – son of former Habs center Yanic Perreault – in exchange for Jan Mysak. Then on Friday, Jake Allen was dealt to the New Jersey Devils for a conditional third-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft.

The club also submitted a pair of paper transactions for Joshua Roy and Jayden Struble to make them eligible return to Laval down the stretch.

Here are some highlights from general manager Kent Hughes’ press conference at the conclusion of the day.

Please note that some answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Hughes on the decision to trade Allen:

We had three goalies: we had [Samuel] Montembeault, who could’ve left as an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year [before signing an extension in December]. We weren't ready to risk losing Cayden [Primeau] – with the information we had, we probably would have lost him on waivers. So, we ended up in a situation where we had to have three goalies. During that time, Cayden did well and made us comfortable that he was ready for more regular NHL action. Given where we are, and the age difference of the three goalies, Jake became the most likely candidate to be traded.

Jake has been so professional since the time I got here. His efforts and concerns weren’t just around his own performance in net. He was taking ownership of this team and trying to help us put it in the right direction, knowing he wouldn’t be here for it. I can’t say enough good things about Jake. He was great in net for us, in the locker room, a great leader, and a great member of the community. He’s going to be missed.