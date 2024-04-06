Justin Barron recalled from Laval on emergency basis

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that defenseman Justin Barron was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

The team also announced that Kaiden Guhle (upper body) is considered day-to-day, and that a further update is to come on Arber Xhekaj (upper body) pending evaluation. Neither of the defensemen will be available for tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Barron, 22, is back in the NHL after starting the season in Montreal and posting 6-6–12 totals in 41 games with the Canadiens earlier this year.

The Halifax, NS native collected 11 points (2G, 9A) in 30 games during his stint with the Rocket in the AHL.

The Canadiens hosts the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.