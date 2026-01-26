Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 26

BROSSARD – The Canadiens got back to work at the CN Sports Complex on Monday.
Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will start against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Here are the lines and defense pairings at practice:
Samuel Blais, Patrik Laine, and Joe Veleno were seen alternating with the forwards, while Jayden Struble was on rotation with the defensemen.
The Canadiens will play their last two games on home ice before the Olympic break this week. For tickets to Tuesday’s contest, click here.