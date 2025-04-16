Josh Anderson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

MONTREAL – Members of the media who cover the Canadiens voted forward Josh Anderson as the 2024-25 recipient of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to a Canadiens player who played a dominant role during the regular season without earning any particular honor.

Anderson received the most votes in the race for the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy, earning a total of 47 points to finish ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher (46 points) and Alexandre Carrier (23 points). The forward succeeds defenseman David Savard, who was the recipient of the award in 2023-24 and 2022-23.

In his fifth campaign with the Canadiens, the 6-foot-3, 226-pound forward registered 15 goals and 12 assists in 80 games, in addition to 174 hits (third-best on the team). During the 2024-25 season, Anderson reached the 100-assist and 600-game milestones. He was also chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) as the team’s candidate for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

Created in 1981 to honor the memory of legendary sportswriter Jacques Beauchamp, who spent most of his professional career covering the Canadiens, the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy was first awarded to Doug Jarvis following the 1981-82 season.