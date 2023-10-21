Canadiens make pair of roster moves 

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Saturday morning that forward Joel Armia was recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League, while Filip Mesar was assigned to the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League.

Armia, 30, totalled four goals and added an assist in four games with the Rocket this season. The Finn has recorded 95 points (49 G, 46 A) in 259 games with the Canadiens over five seasons in his career.

Mesar, a 19-year-old forward, registered one assist in two games with Laval this year. The Slovak earned his first career professional point in the Rocket's 8-4 win over the Rochester Americans on Friday night.