Harvey-Pinard: ‘It’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien’

The Duckpin bowling alley was closed to the public for the event, meaning kids and their families had the players all to themselves for the afternoon.

“We talked as if we were friends, as if I knew the players for 15 years,” said Eve-Marie Nicole, another young member of Leucan.

The four Habs were likewise delighted to spend time with them.

“It's pretty amazing just to see how their spirits are lifting, and they're having a bunch of fun and the smiles on their faces, you know it's... It's something that you look forward to doing,” said Anderson. [...] “They’re having a lot of fun, and so are we as players.”

Divided into four teams, they put their bowling skills to the test, and things even got a little competitive.

“The guys were chirping at us a little bit, so it was fun,” said Pezzetta.

It turns out that Harvey-Pinard put up a striking performance according to his teammates, but the jovial forward preferred to remain humble when asked about it.

“I’m not too bad, but it was a little harder with the smaller bowling pins,” he explained. “I’m not that used to it, but Pezzetta is good at bowling too. He had a big game next to me. […] I’d easily give him an eight out of 10 rating.”

Fun and games aside, the players felt that it was important to show their support for these children and their families; while some kids who partook in the activity are in remission, others are still dealing with the disease.

“It’s so important, honestly,” said Harvey-Pinard. “When I was younger, I’d see players involved [in the community]. It always creates nice moments, and I’m happy to give back. People see us on television, but they don’t often get to meet us in person. When players take the time to meet fans for various causes, it makes way for nice moments, and I think it’s important to be involved in the community as a Montreal Canadien.”

On Sunday, the Canadiens will dedicate their home game against the Vancouver Canucks to the children of Leucan as part of Hockey Fight Cancer Night.

Fans can support Leucan’s programs by bidding on items and experiences ranging from autographed players’ sticks wrapped with lavender-colored tape to a pair of tickets to a Habs game on Dec. 10 with a meet-and-greet with Cole Caufield. Those wishing to get their hands on these items and experiences have until Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to place their bids at cancer.bidandraise.com.

