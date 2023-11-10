News Feed

Tribute to Dr. Mulder and the 1993 Stanley Cup Champions: Over $1.5M raised!

Habs debut first episode of Canadiens Embedded

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Nov. 8

TBL@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Nov. 7

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

CH Weekly: November 6 to 12 

Updates from practice - Nov. 6

Jake Allen earns Molson Cup honor for October

MTL@STL: Game recap

Gustav Lindström loaned to the Laval Rocket

Updates from morning skate - Nov. 4

MTL@STL: What you need to know

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

MTL@ARI: Game recap

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

MTL@ARI: What you need to know

Canadiens committed to the fight against cancer

Habs to host 2023 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 12

3232_HFC_Header_Release_V2_EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Throughout the month of November, as part of the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association’s Hockey Fights Cancer program, the Montreal Canadiens continue their commitment to the fight against cancer through various fundraising, awareness, and recognition initiatives to emphasize the courage of those living with or moving past cancer. The longstanding NHL program is in its 25th year this season.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Montreal Canadiens will dedicate their home game against the Vancouver Canucks to the children of Leucan, an association that has dedicated itself over the past 45 years to supporting cancer-stricken children and their families. Nearly 80 young Leucan members, along with their parents and siblings, will attend the game at the Bell Centre and experience an unforgettable evening thanks to the generosity of corporate suite holders.

The young guests and their families will be greeted by the spouses of Canadiens players who will host them for a welcome party. As the evening unfolds, some will have the opportunity to participate in unique activities such as taking in warmups from the players' bench, announcing the starting lineup in the locker room, standing alongside Canadiens and Canucks players on the blue lines during the national anthem, or even enjoying Zamboni rides. The chattiest guests will have an opportunity to go on air alongside broadcast partner talents Pierre Houde or Martin McGuire and Dany Dube. Finally, a surprise will await all after the game to conclude the memorable evening.

To support Leucan's programs, an online auction opened on Nov. 10 with various items, including autographed players' sticks wrapped with lavender-colored tape, and a pair of tickets to the Canadiens game on Dec. 10 with a meet-and-greet with Cole Caufield. Those wishing to get their hands on these items and experiences have until Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to place their bids at cancer.bidandraise.com. All proceeds from the auction will be given to Leucan to offer help and support to families of children who have recently been diagnosed with cancer.

MEMBERS OF THE ORGANIZATION

The team’s commitment to the fight against cancer also includes activities involving members of the organization. Recently, Josh Anderson, Michael Pezzetta, Alex Newhook, plus Rafael Harvey-Pinard and his partner Frédérike, teamed up with twenty young members from Leucan and their families for an afternoon of bowling.

Bowling activity with children from Leucan

Mustachioed forward Michael Pezzetta meanwhile continues his commitment to Movember, which aims to raise funds and awareness of major men's health issues, ranging from mental health and suicide prevention to prostate cancer and testicular cancer. Former Hab Georges Laraque is likewise an ambassador for Movember Quebec this year.

Finally, for a second consecutive year, Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée is one of Procure’s ambassadors for the Bowvember bow tie campaign. Procure works to raise funds to finance research projects while raising public awareness of prostate cancer.

FANS & SUPPORTERS

Fans at home can join the fight against cancer by downloading and personalizing their own “I Fight For” card and sharing it on social media using the hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer. Fans can also show their support for the cause by stocking up on lavender items at the Tricolore Sports online store or by purchasing a commemorative t-shirt of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, with proceeds benefiting the Fondation du CHUM’s Guy Lafleur Fund in support of cancer research.

To learn more about all the ways you can support the cause, visit canadiens.com/HFC.