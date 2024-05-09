PWHL Montreal set sights on inaugural Walter Cup

MONTREAL – PWHL Montreal’s quest for the first-ever Walter Cup gets underway in a best-of-five series against PWHL Boston, starting Thursday at Place Bell.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Montreal enjoyed a successful inaugural campaign in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, finishing second in the regular season standings on the strength of a 10-3-5-6 record (W-OTW-OTL-L).

Poulin, Laura Stacey and Erin Ambrose – all members of Team Canada – drove the force for Montreal with 23, 18 and 18 points respectively in 2024. Ann-Renee Desbiens and Elaine Chuli split goaltending duties. Desbiens, who’s also part of Team Canada, owned a 2.28 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage across 16 games played, while Chuli recorded a 1.61 GAA and a .949 SV% in eight appearances.

The team’s runner-up finish in the regular season means Montreal will own home ice advantage in their first-round series against Boston. “Home ice” took on multiple different meanings for Kori Cheverie’s club in their debut season, having played home games in three different buildings: Place Bell, the Verdun Auditorium, and the Bell Centre, where on April 20 a new record was set for the largest attendance (21,105) for a women’s hockey game worldwide.