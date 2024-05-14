The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $638,275 in donations

The financial support was granted to 41 community organizations across Quebec

20240514 - Canadiens Foundation
By Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation
@CHCFondation News release

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation announced today financial support totaling $638,275 to 41 organizations working for the well-being of children in need across Quebec. 

These donations, which were awarded during a cheque presentation ceremony at the Bell Centre on May 14, will enable nonprofits, schools and youth centers to continue to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old.

The initiatives supported by the Canadiens Children's Foundation will directly benefit children from low-income families, for whom the costs associated with leisure activities often pose a major barrier to sports participation. Funding for these projects will allow thousands of socioeconomically disadvantaged youths to have access to quality equipment, facilities, and programs. The Foundation remains committed to continuing its efforts to reduce these inequalities and promote regular physical activity.

“Days like today reaffirm our commitment to championing the well-being of youth in Quebec and highlight the importance of collective effort in creating positive change in our local communities,” said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Canadiens Children's Foundation. “We are proud to collaborate with dozens of organizations gathered here today to empower underprivileged children to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. By investing in projects that allow vulnerable youth to be active, we are leveling the playing field and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential through physical activity, regardless of their socioeconomic situation.”

The grants awarded to these organizations will, among other things, provide free summer camp stays and day camp registrations to vulnerable groups, including children living in poverty, with disabilities, or with special needs. Part of the funding will go towards building inclusive gyms and playgrounds, revitalizing schoolyards, and installing new play modules or climbing walls. Another portion of the funds will be allocated to various sports equipment. Several donations will also be used to organize sports, leisure, and outdoor activities for nearly 10,500 young people across the province, allowing them to engage in different disciplines such as softball, basketball, boxing, hockey, skating, and other winter sports, and thus integrate physical activity into their daily life. 

These community grants are presented annually to charitable organizations supporting youth sports programming in low-income areas across the province. Eligible registered nonprofits can apply online between September 1 and November 30 of each year. Submissions are reviewed by a selection committee and donations are awarded the following spring to projects that meet certain specific criteria, including having a direct impact on a significant number of children aged 4 to 17 and implementing preventive intervention strategies for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. Since its inception in 2000, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation has donated over $21.2 million to more than 900 charities. 

2023-24 Beneficiary Organizations  

Capitale-Nationale 

Maison des jeunes L'Atôme 

Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse 

Fondation Nouveaux Sentiers 

Le Pignon Bleu 

Centre-du-Québec 

Association des groupes de jeunes des Hauts-Reliefs 

Maison des jeunes La Traversée 12-18 

Estrie 

Points jeunesse du Granit 

Sunnyside Elementary School 

Lanaudière 

Camp Mère Clarac 

Maison des jeunes Place Jeunesse Berthier 

Laval 

Centre de pédiatrie sociale Laval 

Fondation Le Pilier 

Mauricie 

École primaire des Bâtisseurs - Édifice Monseigneur-Comtois 

Montérégie 

Centre communautaire le Trait d'union 

École primaire Saint-Sacrement 

Maison Internationale de la Rive-Sud 

Montréal 

BGC Dawson 

Centre communautaire Bon Courage de Place Benoît 

Centre d’initiatives pour le développement communautaire l’Unité 

Centre Solaris 

Champions for Life Foundation  

CESAM 

École primaire des Cinq-Continents (Fondation pour les élèves de Montréal) 

École primaire Jacques-Rousseau (Fondation de la Pointe de l'Île) 

École primaire Saint-Benoît (Fondation pour les élèves de Montréal) 

École secondaire Dalbé-Viau 

École secondaire des Sources 

Espace Multisoleil 

Fondation Santé Urbaine 

HitFit 

Hockey 4 Youth 

Le Projet Harmonie 

Maison des jeunes l'Escampette 

Maison des jeunes L'Ouverture 

Mener Autrement 

Park-Extension Youth Organization (PEYO) 

Patro Villeray 

Pause Famille 

Yaldei Developmental Center 

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean 

Carrefour communautaire St-Paul 

Corporation les Adolescents et la Vie de Quartier de Chicoutimi 

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation 

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $45 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project - the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program - which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 900 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.

