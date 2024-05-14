The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation awards $638,275 in donations

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation announced today financial support totaling $638,275 to 41 organizations working for the well-being of children in need across Quebec.

These donations, which were awarded during a cheque presentation ceremony at the Bell Centre on May 14, will enable nonprofits, schools and youth centers to continue to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old.

The initiatives supported by the Canadiens Children's Foundation will directly benefit children from low-income families, for whom the costs associated with leisure activities often pose a major barrier to sports participation. Funding for these projects will allow thousands of socioeconomically disadvantaged youths to have access to quality equipment, facilities, and programs. The Foundation remains committed to continuing its efforts to reduce these inequalities and promote regular physical activity.

“Days like today reaffirm our commitment to championing the well-being of youth in Quebec and highlight the importance of collective effort in creating positive change in our local communities,” said Pierre Boivin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Canadiens Children's Foundation. “We are proud to collaborate with dozens of organizations gathered here today to empower underprivileged children to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. By investing in projects that allow vulnerable youth to be active, we are leveling the playing field and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential through physical activity, regardless of their socioeconomic situation.”

The grants awarded to these organizations will, among other things, provide free summer camp stays and day camp registrations to vulnerable groups, including children living in poverty, with disabilities, or with special needs. Part of the funding will go towards building inclusive gyms and playgrounds, revitalizing schoolyards, and installing new play modules or climbing walls. Another portion of the funds will be allocated to various sports equipment. Several donations will also be used to organize sports, leisure, and outdoor activities for nearly 10,500 young people across the province, allowing them to engage in different disciplines such as softball, basketball, boxing, hockey, skating, and other winter sports, and thus integrate physical activity into their daily life.

These community grants are presented annually to charitable organizations supporting youth sports programming in low-income areas across the province. Eligible registered nonprofits can apply online between September 1 and November 30 of each year. Submissions are reviewed by a selection committee and donations are awarded the following spring to projects that meet certain specific criteria, including having a direct impact on a significant number of children aged 4 to 17 and implementing preventive intervention strategies for the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through physical activity. Since its inception in 2000, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation has donated over $21.2 million to more than 900 charities.

2023-24 Beneficiary Organizations

Capitale-Nationale

Maison des jeunes L'Atôme

Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse

Fondation Nouveaux Sentiers

Le Pignon Bleu

Centre-du-Québec

Association des groupes de jeunes des Hauts-Reliefs

Maison des jeunes La Traversée 12-18

Estrie

Points jeunesse du Granit

Sunnyside Elementary School

Lanaudière

Camp Mère Clarac

Maison des jeunes Place Jeunesse Berthier

Laval

Centre de pédiatrie sociale Laval

Fondation Le Pilier

Mauricie

École primaire des Bâtisseurs - Édifice Monseigneur-Comtois

Montérégie

Centre communautaire le Trait d'union

École primaire Saint-Sacrement

Maison Internationale de la Rive-Sud

Montréal

BGC Dawson

Centre communautaire Bon Courage de Place Benoît

Centre d’initiatives pour le développement communautaire l’Unité

Centre Solaris

Champions for Life Foundation

CESAM

École primaire des Cinq-Continents (Fondation pour les élèves de Montréal)

École primaire Jacques-Rousseau (Fondation de la Pointe de l'Île)

École primaire Saint-Benoît (Fondation pour les élèves de Montréal)

École secondaire Dalbé-Viau

École secondaire des Sources

Espace Multisoleil

Fondation Santé Urbaine

HitFit

Hockey 4 Youth

Le Projet Harmonie

Maison des jeunes l'Escampette

Maison des jeunes L'Ouverture

Mener Autrement

Park-Extension Youth Organization (PEYO)

Patro Villeray

Pause Famille

Yaldei Developmental Center

Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Carrefour communautaire St-Paul

Corporation les Adolescents et la Vie de Quartier de Chicoutimi

About the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

The Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization that encourages physical activity and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle among underprivileged youth aged 4 to 17 years old. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested over $45 million in the community. The Foundation fulfills its mandate in two ways: first, through a unique flagship project - the BLEU BLANC BOUGE program - which consists of building and activating community refrigerated and multisport rinks; secondly, by providing financial support to more than 900 charitable endeavors, working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children across the province of Quebec, whose projects and programs enable children to adopt healthy lifestyles by being more active. For more information, visit foundation.canadiens.com.