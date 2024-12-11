Habs spread holiday cheer at Montreal hospitals

MONTREAL – The Canadiens donned an extra piece of red gear after practice on Wednesday.

Clad in Santa hats for the holidays, the team visited three Montreal-area children’s hospitals on Wednesday to spend time with young patients and their parents.

Nearly 420 kids received visits, gifts, and even decorating tips from the players who were split up into seven groups during the afternoon, along with mascot Youppi!, to reach as many families as possible.

It’s an annual tradition that is close to the Habs’ hearts.

"It touches a lot of guys to put smiles on the faces of kids and families. I think it's good for the parents, too, to see their kid smiling in more difficult times. For us, it's always a nice day, and a chance to give back... so, it's going to be enjoyable," outlined defenseman David Savard.

Ongoing for over 50 years since Jean Béliveau first started organizing hospital visits with his teammates across Montreal, the custom is a highlight every December for the players—a chance to connect with the community before taking off for the lengthy end-of-year road trip.

The Canadiens wish good health and a happy holiday season to all fans heading into the new year.