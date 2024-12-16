Guest list revealed for 2024 Canadiens Mascot Party

The mascots are coming to town!

4205_03_PartyMascottes_Lineup_1920x1080_en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL

MONTREAL – Mascots gather for the holidays too, and this year’s Mascot Party at the Bell Centre is proof.

On Tuesday, larger than life characters from across the North American pro sports universe will take over the arena when the Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres.

Here are the six guest mascots from the NHL, WNBA and NFL who will entertain fans at the game:

The half-dozen sports personalities will be joined by Canadiens mascot Youppi! and once-again retired counterpart METAL! for the latest edition of the event which has also seen Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers, NHL), Mr. Met (New York Mets, MLB), Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls, NBA) and more attend.

Following the New York Liberty’s title run in October, Ellie the Elephant is the first reigning champ of her respective league to join the party since Pat Patriot did so during the 2019-20 season.

For tickets to the game to meet all the mascots, click here.

