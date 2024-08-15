Giddy up, Montrey’all!

Habs choose their go-to artists for this weekend’s country music festival in Montreal

20240815-lasso-thumb
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – In August, all roads lead to Parc Jean Drapeau.

Montreal’s festival season is truly one-of-a-kind, delivering a tripleheader to close out the summer in La Belle Province. OSHEAGA set the stage to open the festivities, and îLESONIQ rode the vibes through last weekend. Now, it’s time to run it back at LASSO.

TICKETS: LASSO 2024

The country music festival, now in its third edition, is set to welcome a star-studded lineup to the stage on August 16 and 17. Last year, the Habs were out hockey tonkin’ all weekend long to the tunes of Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown.

20240815-habs-kanebrown

But this Friday and Saturday, the mic (and six-string) will be in the hands of a fresh wave of American and Canadian artists, ready to put their twist on one of Canada’s biggest honkytonks.

We just hope Megan Moroney packed a few extra outfits because her “Tennessee Orange” doesn’t stand a chance against Montreal’s red, white and blue. Though, if you ask Cole Caufield, he’s more of a “No Caller ID” guy.

Dare we call that a “Cole’d call?”

Following Moroney on stage is Friday night’s headliner, Eric Church. The 10-time Grammy nominee was the favorite among the Canadiens’ top artists for the weekend. “He’s been at the top of my list for a long time,” said Habs forward Alex Newhook.

Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans and Mike Matheson also nominated Church as a must-see name at the festival.

We hope you “Ain’t Doing Jack” on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. ET, because Josh Ross is ready to bring down the house. Caufield called the rising Canadian star a ‘sleeper pick,’ while Dach, who knows a thing or two about the western lifestyle, also tipped his cap to Ross: “I’ll give him a shoutout, ‘cause we’re kind of boys.

“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young is in town this weekend, too. Evans and Newhook are on that BY vibe, so they say.

And last, but certainly not least, expect a “House Party” at Parc Jean Drapeau when Sam Hunt closes the festival on Saturday night. Dach, Dvorak, Matheson and Cayden Primeau all voted the former college quarterback as one of their top acts to catch.

Here’s a full list of player picks:

Player

Artists

Cole Caufied

Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, Megan Moroney and Josh Ross

Kirby Dach

Chayce Beckham, Eric Church, Larry Fleet, Sam Hunt, Megan Moroney and Mackenzie Porter

Christian Dvorak

Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Megan Moroney

Jake Evans

Eric Church, Megan Moroney and Brett Young

Mike Matheson

Eric Church, Tyler Hubbard and Sam Hunt

Alex Newhook

Eric Church, Larry Fleet, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt and Brett Young

Cayden Primeau

Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch and Alana Springsteen

For tickets to LASSO 2024, click here.

News Feed

Canadiens back-to-school shopping guide

Newhook swings Fore! a good cause

Guhle’s belief in Canadiens sparks long-term commitment

Six-year contract extension for Kaiden Guhle

Barron, Xhekaj excited for future as part of Habs defensive brigade

Two-year contract for Justin Barron

Two-year contract for Arber Xhekaj

Medical update on Rafaël Harvey-Pinard

2024 Summer Games: Habs edition

METAL! loses arm-wrestling match to Jordynne Grace

Catching up with… Michael Hage

Samuel Montembeault honored by his hometown of Sainte-Gertrude

Vincent: ‘I’m really excited about the quality of players’

TNA wrestler Jordynne Grace challenges METAL! to an arm-wrestling match

Pascal Vincent appointed head coach of the Laval Rocket

Eurêka Primary School plants greener future, outdoor classroom

My Man: Codie Cross on Jordan Harris  

Recap: Canadiens Development Camp scrimmage