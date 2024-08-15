Giddy up, Montrey’all!

But this Friday and Saturday, the mic (and six-string) will be in the hands of a fresh wave of American and Canadian artists, ready to put their twist on one of Canada’s biggest honkytonks.

We just hope Megan Moroney packed a few extra outfits because her “Tennessee Orange” doesn’t stand a chance against Montreal’s red, white and blue. Though, if you ask Cole Caufield, he’s more of a “No Caller ID” guy.

Dare we call that a “Cole’d call?”

Following Moroney on stage is Friday night’s headliner, Eric Church. The 10-time Grammy nominee was the favorite among the Canadiens’ top artists for the weekend. “He’s been at the top of my list for a long time,” said Habs forward Alex Newhook.

Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans and Mike Matheson also nominated Church as a must-see name at the festival.

We hope you “Ain’t Doing Jack” on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. ET, because Josh Ross is ready to bring down the house. Caufield called the rising Canadian star a ‘sleeper pick,’ while Dach, who knows a thing or two about the western lifestyle, also tipped his cap to Ross: “I’ll give him a shoutout, ‘cause we’re kind of boys.

“In Case You Didn’t Know,” Brett Young is in town this weekend, too. Evans and Newhook are on that BY vibe, so they say.

And last, but certainly not least, expect a “House Party” at Parc Jean Drapeau when Sam Hunt closes the festival on Saturday night. Dach, Dvorak, Matheson and Cayden Primeau all voted the former college quarterback as one of their top acts to catch.

Here’s a full list of player picks: