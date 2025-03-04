Four-year contract extension for Jake Evans

The 28-year-old centerman has signed a deal through 2028-29

Evans_16x9_EN2 1
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the Club has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension (2025-26 to 2028-29) with forward Jake Evans. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $2.85 million.

Evans has played 61 games with the Canadiens this season, recording 12 goals and 16 assists. The 28-year-old center ranks second among NHL forwards in shorthanded ice time, averaging 2:52 per game, and holds a share for third in the League with three goals while killing penalties. Evans registered his 100th career NHL point on November 16, 2024, and skated in his 300th NHL game on December 20, 2024, in Detroit.

Since making his debut in 2019-20, Evans has made 329 appearances and produced 120 points (39G, 81A). The Toronto, ON., native has also tallied six game-winning goals, five shorthanded goals and served 113 penalty minutes. In 13 career playoff contests with the Canadiens, Evans has produced three points (1-2--3).

Evans was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (207th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Related Content

New 4-year deal for Evans

News Feed

Updates from optional practice – Mar. 4

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Suzuki named NHL’s third star of the week

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Mar. 3

Nick Suzuki earns Molson Cup honor for February

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@BUF: Game recap

MTL@BUF: What you need to know

Medical update on Kirby Dach

Lines at practice – Feb. 28

SJS@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens celebrate Black excellence

Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 27 

SJS@MTL: What you need to know

Montembeault meets Quebec heroes

CAR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Feb. 25

CAR@MTL: What you need to know