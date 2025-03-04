Four-year contract extension for Jake Evans

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the Club has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension (2025-26 to 2028-29) with forward Jake Evans. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $2.85 million.

Evans has played 61 games with the Canadiens this season, recording 12 goals and 16 assists. The 28-year-old center ranks second among NHL forwards in shorthanded ice time, averaging 2:52 per game, and holds a share for third in the League with three goals while killing penalties. Evans registered his 100th career NHL point on November 16, 2024, and skated in his 300th NHL game on December 20, 2024, in Detroit.

Since making his debut in 2019-20, Evans has made 329 appearances and produced 120 points (39G, 81A). The Toronto, ON., native has also tallied six game-winning goals, five shorthanded goals and served 113 penalty minutes. In 13 career playoff contests with the Canadiens, Evans has produced three points (1-2--3).

Evans was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (207th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.