Father’s Day gift guide

MONTREAL – Spring has sprung, the sun is shining, and it's time to honor all the dads in our lives with Father’s Day around the corner. To help make your shopping for dad a little easier, Tricolore Sports has put together a gift guide with some items they think pops is going to love.

What’s more, see below for a special in-store offer you won’t want to miss.

For the dad hitting the links

Does your dad spend the warmer months prepping for tee time? Whether his golf game is worthy of a Presidents Cup run or just a cup of coffee, make sure he’s swinging in style with a Montreal Canadiens Under Armour Navy Blue Polo. It’s a sleek and sporty garment that combines style with team pride, offering a perfect blend of comfort and performance.

For the caffeinated dad

Speaking of cups of coffee, is your dad the type of guy who can’t function without his morning java? Help him start his day right by cozying up to his caffeinated beverage with one of Tricolore Sports’ Sculpted Jersey mugs. Get a home, away, Reverse Retro, or Barbershop jersey mug, or if you can’t decide which one he’ll like more, get him all four!

For the fashion-forward dad

Sometimes, we like to express ourselves with bold fashion statements, but other times, a little subtlety is more our jam. For the dads who like to play it low-key, Tricolore Sports has a wide selection of Canadiens socks to add a little splash to their look. Be it a player sock featuring Suzuki or Caufield, a jersey sock, or something from the Foodies Collection or more, your dad’s feet will never be so proud and cozy all at once.

For the diehard dad

For the dads who just love the Canadiens, you can't go wrong with a flagship piece of Habs merch: the legendary bleu-blanc-rouge jersey. The Fanatics Replica Canadiens home jersey is available in sizes ranging from X-Small all the way to 5X-Large, with either sewn or heat-sealed name and number customization available (added cost). Dad is going to love it.

For the vintage dad

If your dad is a history buff, then the Tricolore Sports Father's Day Heritage Bundle might just be the perfect fit for him. Choose from among the Habs’ Heritage Sweaters from the early 1900’s editions of the team, or 1924-25, 1945-46, or 1951 versions of the legendary Canadiens threads and get a free Maurice Richard book with purchase – a $189 value all for just $99!

Special in-store offer

Show this article in-store at the Tricolore Sports Bell Centre location and receive a Jean Beliveau book FREE with any in-store purchase. Limit of one book per customer while supplies last; offer valid until June 16, 2024.

Getting there

The boutique is located in the Bell Centre near the Lucien L’Allier exo station and is open during construction work at the station. Opening hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Come by and see our friends at Tricolore Sports for more great Father’s Day gift ideas or for a wide selection of Canadiens merch for all the Habs fans in your life!

