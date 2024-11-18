EDM@MTL: Game recap

David Savard returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. As a result, Justin Barron was a healthy scratch.

Prior to the game, the Canadiens honored French language play-by-play announcer Pierre Houde. The recipient of the 2024 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, given annually to a member of the media who has made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game of hockey, was greeted with a warm standing ovation.