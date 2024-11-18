EDM@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens shutout Oilers at the Bell Centre

20241118_EDMMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, and Kaiden Guhle score, while Samuel Montembeault makes 30 saves to stun Oilers 3-0 at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Roster 

David Savard returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. As a result, Justin Barron was a healthy scratch.

Prior to the game, the Canadiens honored French language play-by-play announcer Pierre Houde. The recipient of the 2024 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, given annually to a member of the media who has made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game of hockey, was greeted with a warm standing ovation.

Montreal goals 

P2 19:29 0-[1] Gallagher (Matheson)

Brendan Gallagher with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers

P3 05:52 0-[2] Guhle (Caufield, Evans)

EDM@MTL: Guhle scores goal against Calvin Pickard

P3 16:52 0-[3] Evans (Suzuki) - EN

EDM@MTL: Evans scores empty-net goal

What’s next 

The Canadiens will benefit from a four-day break in action before taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

