EDM@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, and Kaiden Guhle score, while Samuel Montembeault makes 30 saves to stun Oilers 3-0 at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Canadiens shutout Oilers at the Bell Centre
Roster
David Savard returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. As a result, Justin Barron was a healthy scratch.
For stats, visit the Gamecenter summary here.
Prior to the game, the Canadiens honored French language play-by-play announcer Pierre Houde. The recipient of the 2024 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, given annually to a member of the media who has made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game of hockey, was greeted with a warm standing ovation.
Montreal goals
P2 19:29 0-[1] Gallagher (Matheson)
P3 05:52 0-[2] Guhle (Caufield, Evans)
P3 16:52 0-[3] Evans (Suzuki) - EN
What’s next
The Canadiens will benefit from a four-day break in action before taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.