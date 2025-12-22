Duel at the Top returns to the Bell Centre

Tickets start at $35.50 each

PWHL-Thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Montreal Victoire are back at the Bell Centre this holiday season.

The third annual edition of the Duel at the Top, presented by Scotiabank, returns featuring Montreal and Toronto on December 27, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

**TICKETS: Duel at the Top ft. the Sceptres and Victoire**

For the occasion, the Canadiens content team spoke to three players about their excitement about hitting the Bell Centre ice and more: Catherine Dubois, who has appeared in the two previous Duels at the Top, Jessica Digoralamo, who has been on the other side of the duel as a member of the Boston Fleet last season, and Abby Roque, who will be making her Bell Centre debut this month.

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Catherine Dubois, third season with the Victoire

Catherine Dubois1 - Minas Panagiotakis_Getty Images

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Having played at the Bell Centre twice, how would you describe the atmosphere?

The atmosphere at the Bell Centre is hard to describe with words. It’s loud. Honestly, there are so many people in the stands that they look like dots when you look at the arena. It’s really special, I talk about it and I get goosebumps. It’s really unique and the atmosphere is incredible.

I remember being on the ice for the first time before the game started, and my eyes were full of tears. So, I was looking at the crowd, and I was skating with my eyes full of tears. It was so nice and really special for us. It was an accomplishment for women’s hockey to fill the Bell Centre and to experience the vibe and crowd; it was incredible.

You’re from Quebec City. Did you grow up as a Habs fan? Did you attend any games at the Bell Centre when you were younger?

Yeah. Obviously I’m from Quebec City and the Nordiques aren’t there anymore, but people still believe in it. The Canadiens were definitely a team that I idolized growing up. We’d come see games at the Bell Centre and all that. I never thought I’d ever play on that ice.

Do you have a message to encourage fans to come to the game?

I think it makes for a great gift and family outing. The vibe at the the games are very family oriented, the games are always good and we’d be grateful to have everyone there.

Jessica Digirolamo, first year with the Victoire

essica Digirolamo - Minas Panagiotakis_Getty Images

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

You played at the Bell Centre as an opponent last season. What was that experience like?

It was... It was amazing. As an opponent of the Victoire, it wasn't great because you didn't really have the fans cheering for you; they were cheering against you. So that's part of the reason why I'm excited to have the fans there in such an electric venue to actually be cheering for the home team that I'm playing on. But I think as an opponent, it was definitely tough to play there just because of how passionate their fans are. And obviously, when Montreal scored, it was like, ‘Oh, my god,’ the building erupted pretty much. But it was definitely difficult as an opponent just because they are such an electric fan base and they're very passionate.

You experienced the rivalry between Boston and Montreal at the Bell Centre as an opponent, but how excited are you to live the rivalry between Toronto and Montreal on the home side at this arena?

I'm super excited. This is going to be a great experience and I'm looking forward to being a part of this rivalry. Obviously playing in Boston the last few years, we had rivalries against other teams, but now being in Montreal and playing a team that obviously is close to us in terms of Quebec and Ontario, I'm excited to be a part of this rivalry and hopefully come out on top and collect a ‘W’ for sure.

Given that the game is taking place during the holidays, are you planning on having any loved ones in the stands?

I think my number one supporter is going to be there, that's my dad. He will for sure travel up [from Ontario]. He actually loves coming to the games, and I love having him here. So, I think he's going to be coming for the Bell Centre game, which is super exciting.

As a Mississauga, ON native, will your dad have a tough time deciding who to cheer for, Toronto or Montreal?

No, he never cheered for Toronto. He was obviously a Boston fan [when I was there], but now he's super pumped. Even the last two seasons, when he would come to see me play in Montreal, like from Boston playing Montreal, he absolutely loved driving to Montreal and watching the game. He goes, ‘This is crazy.’ He's like, ‘it's like a concert in here. I love it.’ So, he's excited to definitely come to the Bell Centre.

Abby Roque, first season with the Victoire

Abby Roque1- Minas Panagiotakis_Getty Images

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

How do you feel about the upcoming game at the Bell Centre?

I think it's a game that everybody marks on their calendar all year because it's such an amazing experience. I think everybody's friends and family come in because they want to be there and see it and be a part of it. So, I think it's a really exciting time, especially right after Christmas. I think it's going to be a really special moment for everybody to have their families here, have this big game and just really be invested in that.

In many ways, the atmosphere at Place Bell and the Bell Centre is similar in terms of the electricity in the building and the passion of the fans. You scored your first goal – a highlight reel, might we add – as a Victoire in the home opener in Laval. Can you walk us through that night?

Yeah, I thought it was such an amazing game. I mean, I've played obviously against Montreal and been like, ‘Wow, these fans are awesome.’ They’d normally boo me, though, when I was in New York and I thought that was amazing. I was like, ‘That's so cool that these fans just get this into it.’ So having them when we skate out, cheering for me like that and being behind me, even after the game when I did my lap and had the interview... the noise, the fans, how happy they were to have me here in Montreal. It was really special.

Marie-Philip Poulin, who is also Player Development Consultant for the Canadiens, is now your teammate, but you two have butted heads as opponents for many years. What is it like to be on the same side now?

Yeah, I think she's definitely somebody who, over the course of my career since graduating college, my job has been to contain her as best as I can a lot of the times when we play against each other. To go head to head with her every game and to not have to do that every time we play each other is it's really nice to be on her side like she really brings the next level every game to compete she's so smart with the puck and things like that so being able to play with her it's definitely a gift for sure.

For tickets to the Duel at the Top, presented by Scotiabank, click here.

