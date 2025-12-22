Duel at the Top returns to the Bell Centre

You played at the Bell Centre as an opponent last season. What was that experience like?

It was... It was amazing. As an opponent of the Victoire, it wasn't great because you didn't really have the fans cheering for you; they were cheering against you. So that's part of the reason why I'm excited to have the fans there in such an electric venue to actually be cheering for the home team that I'm playing on. But I think as an opponent, it was definitely tough to play there just because of how passionate their fans are. And obviously, when Montreal scored, it was like, ‘Oh, my god,’ the building erupted pretty much. But it was definitely difficult as an opponent just because they are such an electric fan base and they're very passionate.

You experienced the rivalry between Boston and Montreal at the Bell Centre as an opponent, but how excited are you to live the rivalry between Toronto and Montreal on the home side at this arena?

I'm super excited. This is going to be a great experience and I'm looking forward to being a part of this rivalry. Obviously playing in Boston the last few years, we had rivalries against other teams, but now being in Montreal and playing a team that obviously is close to us in terms of Quebec and Ontario, I'm excited to be a part of this rivalry and hopefully come out on top and collect a ‘W’ for sure.

Given that the game is taking place during the holidays, are you planning on having any loved ones in the stands?

I think my number one supporter is going to be there, that's my dad. He will for sure travel up [from Ontario]. He actually loves coming to the games, and I love having him here. So, I think he's going to be coming for the Bell Centre game, which is super exciting.

As a Mississauga, ON native, will your dad have a tough time deciding who to cheer for, Toronto or Montreal?

No, he never cheered for Toronto. He was obviously a Boston fan [when I was there], but now he's super pumped. Even the last two seasons, when he would come to see me play in Montreal, like from Boston playing Montreal, he absolutely loved driving to Montreal and watching the game. He goes, ‘This is crazy.’ He's like, ‘it's like a concert in here. I love it.’ So, he's excited to definitely come to the Bell Centre.

Abby Roque, first season with the Victoire