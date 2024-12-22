DET@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Five different shooters allowed the Canadiens to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Red Wings by a score of 5-1 Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Quick hits

With two assists, Nick Suzuki reached and exceeded 200 regular season assists.

Alexandre Carrier picked up his first point as a Hab after factoring on Jake Evans' first-period marker.

Hutson enjoyed a multi-point outing for the seventh time this season. According to NHL PR, he passed Petr Svoboda and Craig Ludwig for second most in a season by a Canadiens rookie defenseman.

Patrik Laine scored his eighth goal of the season, and surprise, surprise, it was on the power play. With all his tallies coming on the man advantage this season, he joined Yvan Cournoyer and Owen Nolan as the third forward to score each of his first eight goals of a season on the power play (NHL PR).

Christmas at the Bell Centre

The Canadiens got into the holiday spirit with Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Canadian Tire. Despite a busy schedule this time of year, Santa put his multitasking skills to the test and found a way to make a pit stop at the Bell Centre to greet the players upon their arrival while also taking notes on who’s been naughty and nice.