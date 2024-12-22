DET@MTL: Game recap

Laine scores eighth power-play marker in Habs win

20241221_DETMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Five different shooters allowed the Canadiens to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Red Wings by a score of 5-1 Saturday at the Bell Centre.

Quick hits

  • With two assists, Nick Suzuki reached and exceeded 200 regular season assists.
  • Alexandre Carrier picked up his first point as a Hab after factoring on Jake Evans' first-period marker.
  • Hutson enjoyed a multi-point outing for the seventh time this season. According to NHL PR, he passed Petr Svoboda and Craig Ludwig for second most in a season by a Canadiens rookie defenseman.
  • Patrik Laine scored his eighth goal of the season, and surprise, surprise, it was on the power play. With all his tallies coming on the man advantage this season, he joined Yvan Cournoyer and Owen Nolan as the third forward to score each of his first eight goals of a season on the power play (NHL PR).

Christmas at the Bell Centre

The Canadiens got into the holiday spirit with Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Canadian Tire. Despite a busy schedule this time of year, Santa put his multitasking skills to the test and found a way to make a pit stop at the Bell Centre to greet the players upon their arrival while also taking notes on who’s been naughty and nice.

Habs arrive for Christmas Night at the Bell Centre

Shoutout to Mike Matheson for bringing milk and cookies and getting the whole team on Saint Nick’s nice list.

Roster 

Back to hockey, no changes were made to tonight’s lineup, meaning Samuel Montembeault played in back-to-back contests and made his ninth consecutive start since December 3. He made 20 saves against the Red Wings.

For more stats, visit the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals

P1 14:14 1-[1] Slafkovsky (Suzuki, Hutson)

DET@MTL: Slafkovsky scores goal against Alex Lyon

P1 15:26 1-[2] Evans (Armia, Carrier)

DET@MTL: Evans scores goal against Alex Lyon

P1 19:21 1-[3] Laine (Hutson, Suzuki) - PPG

DET@MTL: Laine scores PPG against Alex Lyon

P2 02:40 1-[4] Heineman (Dvorak)

DET@MTL: Heineman scores goal against Alex Lyon

P2 13:03 1-[5] Gallagher (Anderson, Savard)

DET@MTL: Gallagher scores goal against Alex Lyon

Detroit goals 

P1 06:41 [1]-0 Veleno (Berggren, Seider)   

What’s next 

The Canadiens will head to Columbus on Sunday for a game against the Blue Jackets on Monday. Catch the action on TSN2 or RDS, or listen on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

Related Content

Postgame vs. DET: Slafkovsky

Postgame vs. DET: Evans

Postgame vs. DET: Suzuki

Postgame vs. DET: Carrier

Postgame vs. DET: Montembeault

News Feed

DET@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@DET: Game recap

MTL@DET: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Dec. 19

Canadiens Christmas traditions

Canadiens acquire defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators

Updates from practice - Dec. 18

BUF@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 17

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

Guest list revealed for 2024 Canadiens Mascot Party

Updates from practice – Dec. 16 

MTL@WPG: Game recap

MTL@WPG: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 13

PIT@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 12

PIT@MTL: What you need to know