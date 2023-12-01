Three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension (2024-25 to 2026-27) with goaltender Samuel Montembeault. The deal will pay him an average salary of $3.15 million per season.

Montembeault, 27, has played 10 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a 5-3-1 record to go along with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The Becancour, QC native is currently playing in his third season with the Canadiens and fifth of his NHL career.

Montembeault, who was selected in the third round (77th overall) by the Florida Panthers in 2015 , has taken part in 113 career NHL games with the Canadiens and the Panthers. He has recorded 38 wins since making his NHL debut in 2018-19. The 6-foot-3, 222 lb goaltender owns a career 3.42 GAA and a .897 SV%., and registered his first shutout on Feb. 23, 2022 against the Buffalo Sabres.

In May 2023, Montembeault won a gold medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship after finishing the tournament with five wins, a 1.42 GAA and a .939 SV% in seven games.

Montembeault joined the Canadiens after being claimed off waivers on Oct. 2, 2021, and made his debut with the team on Oct. 14, 2021.