David Reinbacher out five to six months

The defenseman underwent left knee surgery on Tuesday

Reinbacher-16x9
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Tuesday morning that defenseman David Reinbacher is expected to miss five to six months after undergoing surgery to his left knee.

The 19-year-old was injured in the first period of Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre.

Last season, the Hohenems, AUT native recorded 11 points in 35 games with Kloten HC in the Swiss National League, before making the move to North America where he closed out the 2023-24 campaign with five points in 11 games with the Laval Rocket.

Reinbacher was selected fifth overall by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Draft.

