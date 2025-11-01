Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October

MONTREAL – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of October.

Caufield was selected first star of the game three times (on October 14 against Seattle, October 16 against Nashville and October 28 in Seattle), second star of the game once (on October 11 in Chicago) and third star of the game once (on October 23 in Edmonton). In 11 games in October, the left-winger co-led the League with nine goals, and added four assists.

On October 28 in Seattle, Caufield scored his 11th career overtime goal in his 298th game, becoming the fastest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. He also set a record for the most overtime goals in franchise history. The 24-year-old American now leads the League with three overtime tallies this season.

A ceremony honoring the October Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.