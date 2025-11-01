Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October

Forward ranks tied for first in the NHL in goals

5035-02-CoupeMolson-Octobre-1920x1080-ARTICLE
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of October.

Caufield was selected first star of the game three times (on October 14 against Seattle, October 16 against Nashville and October 28 in Seattle), second star of the game once (on October 11 in Chicago) and third star of the game once (on October 23 in Edmonton). In 11 games in October, the left-winger co-led the League with nine goals, and added four assists.

On October 28 in Seattle, Caufield scored his 11th career overtime goal in his 298th game, becoming the fastest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. He also set a record for the most overtime goals in franchise history. The 24-year-old American now leads the League with three overtime tallies this season.

A ceremony honoring the October Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

News Feed

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

William Trudeau loaned to Laval Rocket

Important STM strike info for November

Lines at practice – Oct. 31

William Trudeau placed on waivers

Updates from practice – Oct. 30

David Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@SEA: Game recap

MTL@SEA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Oct. 27

MTL@VAN: Game recap

Patrik Laine out 3-4 months

MTL@VAN: What you need to know

MTL@EDM: Game recap

MTL@EDM: What you need to know

MTL@CGY: Game recap

MTL@CGY: What you need to know