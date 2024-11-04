Cole Caufield earns Molson Cup honor for October 

The winger scored 10 goals in 11 games during season’s opening month

4219_Coupe_Molson_01_Octobre_1920x1080_article
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Forward Cole Caufield is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of October.

Caufield was selected first star of the game once (on October 12 against Ottawa), second star of the game once (on October 19 in New York) and third star of the game once (on October 9 against Toronto). In 11 games in October, the left winger led the NHL with ten goals (tied with Nico Hischier).

Caufield also led the team with six even-strength goals, four power-play markers, two game-winning goals and 32 shots. His 31.3% shooting percentage ranked first in the league among players who scored at least seven goals during that span. Caufield became the first Canadiens player to score 10 goals in 11 games or less since Brian Savage in 1999-00.

A ceremony honoring the October Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre.

