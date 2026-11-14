COL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home on Saturday to host the Colorado Avalanche on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Saturday’s game is dedicated to the children of Leucan
MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home on Saturday to host the Colorado Avalanche on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Pregame party
Game night gets underway early in Canadiens Plaza outside the arena on Saturday.
From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can enjoy:
Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC
The Montreal Canadiens are proud to support the Hockey Fights Cancer program, founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998. Saturday’s game is dedicated to the children of Leucan, and a variety of initiatives are planned at the Bell Centre.
For the full list of initiatives this month, click here.
Special 50/50 raffle and auction benefiting the Guy Lafleur Fund
During the 2026-27 season, five special editions of the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre will raise awareness and money for five local community organizations in Quebec.
As part of the program, all profits from Saturday's raffle will benefit the CHUM Foundation’s Guy Lafleur Fund to help support personalized cancer research in Quebec.
DETAILS: SPECIAL 50/50 RAFFLE + AUCTION
Supporting the initiative is an online auction featuring Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise autographed by members of the current roster, as well as a unique Canadiens jersey signed by Guy Lafleur, Yvan Cournoyer and Rejean Houle.
Molson FANatic Saturdays
Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 14 vs. COL:
Nov. 25 @ COL:
BY THE NUMBERS: AVALANCHE-HABS
Here’s how the Avalanche and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference as well as player media availabilities, and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.
Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.