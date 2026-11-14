COL@MTL: What you need to know

Saturday’s game is dedicated to the children of Leucan

20261114-EN-6028-03-Avant-Match-HometownRemix
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens return home on Saturday to host the Colorado Avalanche on Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC at the Bell Centre.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Pregame party

Game night gets underway early in Canadiens Plaza outside the arena on Saturday.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can enjoy:

  • Live music courtesy of Monster Energy guest DJ Keith Dean
  • Convenient shopping at a Tricolore Sports pop-up team store

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC

The Montreal Canadiens are proud to support the Hockey Fights Cancer program, founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998. Saturday’s game is dedicated to the children of Leucan, and a variety of initiatives are planned at the Bell Centre.

  • Fans can sign the “I FIGHT FOR” mural in Section 116, and get a co-branded Hockey Fights Cancer x CIBC tuque on a first-come, first-serve basis
  • One Leucan member will announce the Canadiens’ starting lineup to players in the dressing room and to the crowd via the scoreboard
  • One Leucan member will ring in the end of his cancer treatments with a bell on the ice during a special pregame ceremony
  • Twelve Leucan members will accompany Canadiens and Avalanche players on the blue lines during the national anthems
  • A record 72 children from Leucan and their families will attend the game thanks to the generosity of corporate suite holders, as well as attend private pre- and postgame events with members of the organization.

For the full list of initiatives this month, click here

Special 50/50 raffle and auction benefiting the Guy Lafleur Fund

During the 2026-27 season, five special editions of the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre will raise awareness and money for five local community organizations in Quebec.

As part of the program, all profits from Saturday's raffle will benefit the CHUM Foundation’s Guy Lafleur Fund to help support personalized cancer research in Quebec.

DETAILS: SPECIAL 50/50 RAFFLE + AUCTION

Supporting the initiative is an online auction featuring Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise autographed by members of the current roster, as well as a unique Canadiens jersey signed by Guy Lafleur, Yvan Cournoyer and Rejean Houle. 

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight:

  • Former Canadiens players Gaston Gingras and Benoit Brunet will meet fans in Section 117 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • The Monster Energy DJ Series returns with Danick Bastien providing pregame and intermission tunes in bowl
  • Local artist Ben Tardif will create a painting live in M2 Marché Montréal Loto-Québec as part of the Artist Series presented by Loto-Québec. To enter for a chance to win the unique artwork, click here
  • One lucky fan will get to shoot three pucks for a chance to win three incredible prizes during second intermission

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 14 vs. COL:

Nov. 25 @ COL:

BY THE NUMBERS: AVALANCHE-HABS

Here’s how the Avalanche and Canadiens match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch Martin St-Louis' pregame press conference as well as player media availabilities, and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC

This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.

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