COL@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Pregame party

Game night gets underway early in Canadiens Plaza outside the arena on Saturday.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., fans can enjoy:

Live music courtesy of Monster Energy guest DJ Keith Dean

Convenient shopping at a Tricolore Sports pop-up team store

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC

The Montreal Canadiens are proud to support the Hockey Fights Cancer program, founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998. Saturday’s game is dedicated to the children of Leucan, and a variety of initiatives are planned at the Bell Centre.

Fans can sign the “I FIGHT FOR” mural in Section 116, and get a co-branded Hockey Fights Cancer x CIBC tuque on a first-come, first-serve basis

One Leucan member will announce the Canadiens’ starting lineup to players in the dressing room and to the crowd via the scoreboard

One Leucan member will ring in the end of his cancer treatments with a bell on the ice during a special pregame ceremony

Twelve Leucan members will accompany Canadiens and Avalanche players on the blue lines during the national anthems

A record 72 children from Leucan and their families will attend the game thanks to the generosity of corporate suite holders, as well as attend private pre- and postgame events with members of the organization.

For the full list of initiatives this month, click here.

Special 50/50 raffle and auction benefiting the Guy Lafleur Fund

During the 2026-27 season, five special editions of the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre will raise awareness and money for five local community organizations in Quebec.

As part of the program, all profits from Saturday's raffle will benefit the CHUM Foundation’s Guy Lafleur Fund to help support personalized cancer research in Quebec.

DETAILS: SPECIAL 50/50 RAFFLE + AUCTION

Supporting the initiative is an online auction featuring Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise autographed by members of the current roster, as well as a unique Canadiens jersey signed by Guy Lafleur, Yvan Cournoyer and Rejean Houle.

Molson FANatic Saturdays

Saturday games at the Bell Centre feature a rotating selection of programming thanks to Molson FANatic Saturdays. Here's what else is in store tonight: