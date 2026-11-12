MTL@BOS: What you need to know

The Habs will face the Atlantic Division leaders for the first time this season

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BOSTON – The Canadiens are in Massachusetts to take on the Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. 

The two teams will battle for the top of the Atlantic Division as Boston and Montreal each have 27 and 26 points, respectively. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

SEASON SERIES 

Nov. 12 @ BOS:   

Jan. 6 vs. BOS:  

Mar. 10 vs. BOS:  

Mar. 30 @ BOS: 

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-BRUINS 

Here’s how both teams match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS 

The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Thursday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop. 

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC  

This season, when the Canadiens hit the ice, fans can score a Snack Poutine & Original Recipe Slider for just $6.99 at participating KFC restaurants in Montreal and surrounding areas. 

Home or away, the deal is on every regular-season game day. Grab yours in restaurant, on KFC.ca or the KFC app, and make KFC part of your game day lineup.

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