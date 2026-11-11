Updates from practice – Nov. 11

BROSSARD – Defenseman Mike Matheson took another step toward a return on Wednesday.

Sidelined since Oct. 29 in Dallas, the 32-year-old rejoined his teammates for practice for the first time ahead of the Canadiens’ departure for Boston. Matheson will be making the trip to Massachusetts.

Forwards Jake Evans and Nick Suzuki, meanwhile, were given therapy days on Wednesday but will also travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Bruins.

Samuel Montembeault, on the other hand, will stay behind. Despite being a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, the 30-year-old will not be on the team plane for its one-game road trip.

Between the pipes, Martin St-Louis confirmed Jacob Fowler as Thursday’s starter at TD Garden.

In total, 22 players were on the ice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.