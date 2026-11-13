MTL@BOS: Game recap

Five Habs goals are enough to beat the Bruins in Boston

match_m19_boston_vs_montreal_postgame_image_20261112_win
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BOSTON – The battle for the top of the Atlantic Division was at stake Thursday night at TD Garden, and the Canadiens came out banging with a 5-2 win. 

Kirby Dach opened the scoring, while Josh Anderson and Jake Evans connected twice on each other’s goals to give the Canadiens a 3-0 lead. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield extended his point streak (4G, 2A) to five games with a goal, and Phillip Danault found the back of the net to bring his side up 5-0. 

Jacob Fowler turned aside 30 shots. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here

With the win, head coach Martin St-Louis earned his 175th victory as head coach. He surpassed Pat Burns and sits seventh all-time among Canadiens coaches. 

The win also gave Montreal 28 points, tied for first in the division with the Tampa Bay Lightning who won 3-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight. The team now has points in 12 consecutive games.

Roster  

Mike Matheson returned to action for the first time since October 27, making Adam Engstrom a healthy scratch.

Montreal goals  

P1 02:34 [1]-0 Dach (A. Xhekaj, Newhook)

MTL@BOS: Dach scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P1 08:36 [2]-0 Anderson (Evans, Matheson)

MTL@BOS: Anderson scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P2 04:24 [3]-0 Evans (Anderson)

MTL@BOS: Evans scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P2 08:14 [4]-0 Caufield (Unassisted)

MTL@BOS: Caufield scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

P2 14:15 [5]-0 Danault (Bolduc, Carrier)

MTL@BOS: Danault scores goal against Michael DiPietro

Boston goals  

P2 14:53 5-[1] Mittelstadt (Lindholm, Zadorov)    

P3 00:53 5-[2] MIttelstadt (Lindholm)    

What’s next  

The Canadiens will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by CIBC Saturday when the Colorado Avalanche pay visit at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

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