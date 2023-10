MONTREAL – The Canadiens joined their fans in making it a special night at the Bell Centre for their Home Opener, downing the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

There were plenty of events and sightings both before and during the game, punctuated by the pregame ceremony to introduce the 2023-24 edition of the team as well as by crowd tributes to both Paul Byron and Carey Price during the game.