CH Weekly: January 8 to 14

MONTREAL – The Canadiens have already registered two wins in 2024, and they’ll look to add to that total with three more games coming up – but they aren’t the only professional hockey team playing a home game in Montreal this week.

PHILLY-ING GOOD

On the heels of an emotional shootout win, les Canadiens are indeed feeling good heading into Philadelphia, where the Flyers await them for a Wednesday night matchup at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET in South Philly.

SKATING ON FIN ICE

Less than 24 hours later, Habs fans will see their team back in action in Montreal when the San Jose Sharks take to the ice (not water) at the Bell Centre. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET!

OIL CHANGE

Connor McDavid and the red-hot Edmonton Oilers come to town for an all-Canadian Saturday night showdown in Montreal. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

FANATIC SATURDAYS

Monster Energy’s guest DJ Skratch Bastid will be live on Twitch during warmups at the Bell Centre prior to Saturday’s game against the Oilers. Make sure to tune in as of 6:15 p.m. ET for the chance to win a prize pack. This DJ set is part of the Canadiens’ FANatic Saturdays programming, so enjoy a ton of pregame activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec and other in-game fun, including Rush Hour Rally at the first intermission.

PWHL MONTREAL COMES HOME

Montreal, stand up! The Professional Women’s Hockey League is officially here and PWHL Montreal’s home opener is this Saturday, Jan. 13. Tickets for that game are sold-out, but there’s plenty more to get your hands on for future home games – including four at Place Bell in Laval – to watch the likes of Marie Philip-Poulin, Laura Stacey and Ann-Renée Desbiens live in action!

