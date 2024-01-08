CH Weekly: January 8 to 14

MONTREAL – The Canadiens have already registered two wins in 2024, and they’ll look to add to that total with three more games coming up – but they aren’t the only professional hockey team playing a home game in Montreal this week.

PHILLY-ING GOOD

On the heels of an emotional shootout win, les Canadiens are indeed feeling good heading into Philadelphia, where the Flyers await them for a Wednesday night matchup at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET in South Philly.

SKATING ON FIN ICE

Less than 24 hours later, Habs fans will see their team back in action in Montreal when the San Jose Sharks take to the ice (not water) at the Bell Centre. The action begins at 7:00 p.m. ET!

OIL CHANGE

Connor McDavid and the red-hot Edmonton Oilers come to town for an all-Canadian Saturday night showdown in Montreal. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

FANATIC SATURDAYS

Monster Energy’s guest DJ Skratch Bastid will be live on Twitch during warmups at the Bell Centre prior to Saturday’s game against the Oilers. Make sure to tune in as of 6:15 p.m. ET for the chance to win a prize pack. This DJ set is part of the Canadiens’ FANatic Saturdays programming, so enjoy a ton of pregame activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec and other in-game fun, including Rush Hour Rally at the first intermission.

PWHL MONTREAL COMES HOME

Montreal, stand up! The Professional Women’s Hockey League is officially here and PWHL Montreal’s home opener is this Saturday, Jan. 13. Tickets for that game are sold-out, but there’s plenty more to get your hands on for future home games – including four at Place Bell in Laval – to watch the likes of Marie Philip-Poulin, Laura Stacey and Ann-Renée Desbiens live in action!

The PWHL debuted on Jan. 1 in Toronto, while the Montreal-based team played their first game in franchise history on Jan. 2 in Ottawa, before a record-setting crowd of 8,318 at TD Place for a professional women’s hockey game. Four days later, PWHL Montreal was involved in another record-setting attendance number, this time at Xcel Energy Center for PWHL Minnesota’s home opener where more than 13,000 fans showed up for the game! For more about the PWHL, visit the league’s website here. To learn more about PWHL Montreal, visit the team’s website here.

NHL ALL-STAR FAN VOTE

Hey now, you’re an All-Star, get your game on, go play!

That, Nick Suzuki will be doing in Toronto from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. All that he’s missing? A plus-one. The NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote is now open and until Jan. 11, Habs fans can do their part in helping Suzuki score an invite by clicking here. Alternatively, you can vote on X (formerly Twitter). For more details, click here or see below.

Cole Caufield seems like a good candidate, don’t you think? Psttt, all reposts on X are worth double on Wednesday!

HABS SKILLS COMPETITION RETURNS

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA is back! Watch the Habs compete in a series of skills challenges that showcase their many talents on Sunday, Feb. 25.

FEELING LUCKY?

ICYMI

Samuel Montembeault stole the show last Saturday at the Bell Centre in the Canadiens’ 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers. His 45-save performance is the fourth-highest total of his career, and he capped his brilliant night with this highlight-reel save in the shootout.

Habs prospects, Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler, won gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with Team USA on Jan. 5. Hutson, a sophomore defenseman at Boston University, was named to the tournament’s All-Star team and was selected as one of the United States’ top 3 players of the championship.

Follow the Canadiens across all social platforms @CanadiensMTL for the latest news and updates!

