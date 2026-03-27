Celebrating two decades of Hockey Helps The Homeless in Montreal

MONTREAL – A very special day is coming up in the hockey world: it’s the 20th edition of the Hockey Helps The Homeless (HHTH) tournament in Montreal.

HHTH has existed on the national stage for 30 years now, with the goal of combining hockey players’ love for the game with a desire to give back to communities across the country. The tournament, which takes place on Friday, is a one-day event with each team playing three games, all for a good cause.

"It's a dream day for hockey players to raise money for those who need it most,” explained Corry Kelahear, chair of the Montreal tournament. “How that works is: basically, all players who play are expected to fundraise and that fundraising goes to various Montreal charities tackling homelessness.”

Kelahear says that the Montreal chapter partners heavily with youth-based charities, to help young people on the fringe turn things around before they end up on the street.

The primary vehicle for fundraising is the participants themselves – every player is expected to tap their networks to raise money, with corporate sponsors also pitching in and donating prizes and experiences.

The Canadiens, and owner Geoff Molson, have long been involved in lending a hand. For example, Molson and the Habs will be hosting top fundraisers for a special event at the Bell Centre to kick off the following year’s campaign.

"Geoff used to play in the event; he's one of the people who helped us build it to where it is today,” shared Kelahear. “Just us being associated with partners like the Montreal Canadiens allows us to go out and get lots of other partners and, most importantly, they're able to support us with just raising more money that goes directly to the charities.”