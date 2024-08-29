Celebrating NHL Goalie Week!

MONTREAL – Goaltending is the most important position in hockey.

To celebrate the team’s last line of defense—namely Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau—during the inaugural #NHLGoalieWeek, the Canadiens content team revisited the top five netminding moments from last season.

You’ve heard of “kick save a beauty” now get ready for “stick save and a beauty.”

DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE (EGG)

Primeau earned his first career NHL shutout against the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on February 13. The shots came few and far between for the 25-year-old, but he rose to the occasion when it mattered most. A shutout is a shutout, no matter the workload—especially when it’s your first in the NHL.