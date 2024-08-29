Celebrating NHL Goalie Week!

The best Habs goalie moments from the 2023-24 season in honor of #NHLGoalieWeek

NHLGoalieWeek-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Goaltending is the most important position in hockey.

To celebrate the team’s last line of defense—namely Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau—during the inaugural #NHLGoalieWeek, the Canadiens content team revisited the top five netminding moments from last season.

You’ve heard of “kick save a beauty” now get ready for “stick save and a beauty.”

DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE (EGG)

Primeau earned his first career NHL shutout against the Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on February 13. The shots came few and far between for the 25-year-old, but he rose to the occasion when it mattered most. A shutout is a shutout, no matter the workload—especially when it’s your first in the NHL.

PreemsANA

À LA CAREY PRICE

Montembeault channeled his inner Carey Price with a jaw-dropping windmill glove save against the Ducks at Honda Center on November 22. The 27-year-old slid cross-crease and robbed an Anaheim forward point blank to preserve the Canadiens’ 3-2 lead in the third period.

Samuel Montembeault makes windmill glove save

TWO SHUTOUTS ARE BETTER THAN ONE

Less than one month after his first career clean sheet, Primeau repeated the feat, blanking the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on March 12. His 41-save performance was part of a 179:10 streak during which Primeau didn’t allow a single goal on home ice.

PreemsCBJ

ROY-AL RETURN

The anticipation around Patrick Roy’s return to the Bell Centre as head coach of the New York Islanders was real. Habs fans gave the Canadiens legend a standing ovation prior to puck drop, and he acknowledged them––not with a wink, but with a humble wave. However, when the action got underway it was the other Quebec-born goalie who stole the spotlight. Montembeault delivered a 43-save outing in a 4-3 win over the Isles.

RoyMTL

STICK SAVE AND A BEAUTY

Montembeault capped a season-high 45-save performance with back-to-back stops in the shootout—including a highlight reel stick save—to send the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers packing from the Bell Centre on January 6.

Samuel Montembeault robs Mika Zibanejad

Stay tuned for what the Habs shot stoppers have in store for the 2024-25 season!

