CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Five different Habs score in 5-1 win over Jackets

20241116_CBJMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – The Canadiens paid tribute to Shea Weber with a pregame ceremony and, better yet, a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Mike Matheson got the party started early, opening the scoring for Montreal. After Columbus tied it in the second, Nick Suzuki snapped home his seventh of the season to restore the Habs’ advantage. Heading into the final frame, the Habs turned up the heat — Lucas Condotta, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson tacked on three more to make it a decisive 5-1 final.

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves for his fifth win of the season.

The Canadiens announced during the warmup period that David Savard (upper body) would not be available for Saturday’s game. Jayden Struble dressed in his place.

P1 04:59 0-[1] Matheson (Caufield, Dach) – PPG

P2 15:49 1-[2] Suzuki (Armia, Xhekaj)

P3 11:04 1-[3] Condotta (Armia)

P3 12:52 1-[4] Evans (Caufield)

P3 15:55 1-[5] Anderson (Matheson, Hutson)

P2 07:49 [1]-1 Fabbro (Werenski, Labanc)

The Canadiens welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to town on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

