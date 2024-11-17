CBJ@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens paid tribute to Shea Weber with a pregame ceremony and, better yet, a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Mike Matheson got the party started early, opening the scoring for Montreal. After Columbus tied it in the second, Nick Suzuki snapped home his seventh of the season to restore the Habs’ advantage. Heading into the final frame, the Habs turned up the heat — Lucas Condotta, Jake Evans and Josh Anderson tacked on three more to make it a decisive 5-1 final.

Samuel Montembeault made 25 saves for his fifth win of the season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.