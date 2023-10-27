CBJ@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – The Canadiens erased a two-goal deficit and capped the comeback in overtime off the stick of Cole Caufield in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

The Habs entered the extra frame shorthanded but rallied to kill the penalty before ending the game minutes later for their second overtime win in less than a week.

Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had three-point nights against the Jackets. The Canadiens' captain found the back of the net for the first time this season, and added a pair of assists.

Mike Matheson and Sean Monahan were the other Habs goalscorers, the former netting his second goal in as many games.

Samuel Montembeault made 33 saves in the Habs crease in his first start since Oct. 17 against the Wild.

For more stats, check out the NHL's Gamecenter summary here.