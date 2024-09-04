Caufield to wear No. 13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau 

MONTREAL – When Cole Caufield pulls on his Canadiens jersey this season, it will have more meaning than ever to the Habs forward. Caufield will be paying tribute to one of his heroes and friends, Johnny Gaudreau.

After playing the first four years of his NHL career as No. 22, moving forward, he will rep No. 13 on the back of his jersey in honor of Gaudreau, who died tragically on August 29 along with his brother, Matthew.

“The last few years playing as No. 22 have been some of the best years of my life. It truly has been a dream come true and I will forever hold those memories and that number close to me. I wore No. 13 at a point in my career because of Johnny and now I will be wearing it again to honor him. He paved the way for smaller players and proved we had a future in this game at the highest level. I will forever be grateful to him for inspiring me and others. Rest in peace, Johnny Hockey,” said Caufield in a longer statement shared on Instagram.