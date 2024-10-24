Catching up with… Ivan Demidov

Habs fifth-overall pick in 2024 chats NHL Draft experience, goals for this season and more

CUW-IvanDemidov-thumb
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – No one had ‘Celine Dion’ and ‘Ivan Demidov’ appearing in the same sentence on their bingo cards this summer.

However, with Demidov available at the No. 5 spot in the 2024 NHL Draft, it was fitting that one of Quebec’s greatest vocalists — and a master of the microphone — announced the name that many Habs fans hope is the next generational talent to grace the Montreal faithful.

In the meantime, the Canadiens content team caught up with the Russian winger earlier this summer to talk about the support he’s received from Habs fans, his personal goals, and more.

Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Have you had a chance to speak to any of the players on the team?

I met Lane Hutson [at the draft]. On Instagram, I got messages from Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský and other guys. They told me they can’t wait to meet me and they’re so excited.

There has been a lot of support from Habs fans towards you on social media. What does that support mean to you?

The support’s been crazy. Fans are still texting me and following me on Instagram. Before the draft, I had 2,500 thousand followers. Now, I have 25,000. It’s crazy.

Was that your first time in Las Vegas? What did you think of the city?

Yeah, it was my first time in North America. I think it was good. In America, the weather is hot. It was 44 degrees… so hot! [Interviewer: I can promise you it’s not that hot in Montreal in the winter.] Yeah, I know. I like that. For me, it’s better in the winter.

What are your personal goals for the upcoming season?

For me, there’s two things: muscle and explosion. I just want to be more explosive and more powerful.

Canadiens co-director of amateur scouting Nick Bobrov said that pressure is something you love. What is it about pressure that makes you the best version of yourself?

When people are in their comfort zone and they have no pressure, it’s bad for their development. That’s why, for me, I love it when people love hockey. All they talk about is hockey: goals, assists and moves. That’s why, for me, it’s a really great city.

Inside the Canadiens' 2024 NHL draft meetings

You said you played as Martin St-Louis in NHL 07. How excited are you by the idea of being coached by him in the future, and did he give you any advice when you spoke to him at the draft?

After the draft, I met with him and Vincent Lecavalier. They’re two people whose resumes are really impressive. That’s why, for me, a coach like Martin St-Louis is cool because we are similar players. He has a great hockey IQ. He can teach me hockey secrets, like on the power play. I want to learn it.

What is the most memorable moment from your hockey career so far?

There are two moments. First, when I won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2021… against Juraj [laughs] in the final against Slovakia. Second, last season when we won the MHL Cup.

You told us at the draft that soccer is your favorite sport after hockey. What is your favorite soccer team and why?

Real Madrid. From childhood, when I started to watch football— soccer [laughs], I loved to watch Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s why my favorite team is Real Madrid.

Related Content

Behind the scenes: 2024 NHL Draft

Meet Ivan Demidov

News Feed

Updates from practice – Oct. 23

NYR@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 22

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

Updates at practice – Oct. 21 

MTL@NYI: Game recap

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Oct. 18

Logan Mailloux recalled from Laval Rocket

Canadiens to hold “Tribute to the Champions” ceremony on Oct. 22

LAK@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 17

LAK@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice - Oct. 16

PIT@MTL: Game recap

Alex Barré-Boulet loaned to the Laval Rocket 

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14

PIT@MTL: What you need to know