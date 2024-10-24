Catching up with… Ivan Demidov

MONTREAL – No one had ‘Celine Dion’ and ‘Ivan Demidov’ appearing in the same sentence on their bingo cards this summer.

However, with Demidov available at the No. 5 spot in the 2024 NHL Draft, it was fitting that one of Quebec’s greatest vocalists — and a master of the microphone — announced the name that many Habs fans hope is the next generational talent to grace the Montreal faithful.

In the meantime, the Canadiens content team caught up with the Russian winger earlier this summer to talk about the support he’s received from Habs fans, his personal goals, and more.

Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Have you had a chance to speak to any of the players on the team?

I met Lane Hutson [at the draft]. On Instagram, I got messages from Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský and other guys. They told me they can’t wait to meet me and they’re so excited.

There has been a lot of support from Habs fans towards you on social media. What does that support mean to you?

The support’s been crazy. Fans are still texting me and following me on Instagram. Before the draft, I had 2,500 thousand followers. Now, I have 25,000. It’s crazy.

Was that your first time in Las Vegas? What did you think of the city?

Yeah, it was my first time in North America. I think it was good. In America, the weather is hot. It was 44 degrees… so hot! [Interviewer: I can promise you it’s not that hot in Montreal in the winter.] Yeah, I know. I like that. For me, it’s better in the winter.

What are your personal goals for the upcoming season?

For me, there’s two things: muscle and explosion. I just want to be more explosive and more powerful.

Canadiens co-director of amateur scouting Nick Bobrov said that pressure is something you love. What is it about pressure that makes you the best version of yourself?

When people are in their comfort zone and they have no pressure, it’s bad for their development. That’s why, for me, I love it when people love hockey. All they talk about is hockey: goals, assists and moves. That’s why, for me, it’s a really great city.