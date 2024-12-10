Catching up with… Aatos Koivu

MONTREAL – Habs fans are no strangers to the Koivu family name.

After all, Saku captained the Canadiens for 10 years between 1999 and 2009. But this summer, Montreal was introduced to a new Koivu: Saku’s son, Aatos.

The 18-year-old was selected 70th overall by the Habs at the 2024 NHL Draft, and recently, the Canadiens content team caught up with the Finnish forward to chat hockey, Juraj Slafkovsky and ice swimming.

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

On draft day, did you feel there was a legitimate chance that the Canadiens would call your name?

When I saw that Montreal had the next pick, I knew there was a chance, because they told me at the combine that they were interested in me. […] I didn't hear my name on the TV, but my mom jumped up and she started screaming; she was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!” I said, “What are you screaming about?” Then I saw my name on the TV, I jumped up and then I saw my dad jumped up and everyone else. It was an unbelievable moment. I'm never going to forget that. I would do pretty much anything to live that moment again. It was very, very special for me and my whole family.

What’s the biggest impact your dad’s had on your hockey career?

Honestly, just the support. He’s always been by my side and that’s something I’m very grateful for. I think that’s the way it should be. He tries to stay as dad at home, which I prefer. Even though he has a past in hockey, and he knows a lot about hockey, he still tries to stay a dad. If I have questions, I can always ask him and he’s always going to be honest with me. He definitely wants to help, but he doesn’t want to push it too far where he’s constantly talking about hockey, and I prefer that.

What is the biggest element from your dad’s game that you see in your own game?

Playing in both directions. He's always been a very responsible, two-way centerman, and I see myself as a responsible player who plays and wants to play in both directions—not just because I have to, because it's something that I want to do.