Catching up with… Aatos Koivu

Dad first, coach second: ‘He tries to stay as dad at home,’ says 18-year-old of his father and former Habs captain Saku Koivu

AatosKoivu_STH_EN_thumb
By Evan Milner
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Habs fans are no strangers to the Koivu family name.

After all, Saku captained the Canadiens for 10 years between 1999 and 2009. But this summer, Montreal was introduced to a new Koivu: Saku’s son, Aatos.

The 18-year-old was selected 70th overall by the Habs at the 2024 NHL Draft, and recently, the Canadiens content team caught up with the Finnish forward to chat hockey, Juraj Slafkovsky and ice swimming.

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

On draft day, did you feel there was a legitimate chance that the Canadiens would call your name?

When I saw that Montreal had the next pick, I knew there was a chance, because they told me at the combine that they were interested in me. […] I didn't hear my name on the TV, but my mom jumped up and she started screaming; she was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!” I said, “What are you screaming about?” Then I saw my name on the TV, I jumped up and then I saw my dad jumped up and everyone else. It was an unbelievable moment. I'm never going to forget that. I would do pretty much anything to live that moment again. It was very, very special for me and my whole family.

What’s the biggest impact your dad’s had on your hockey career?

Honestly, just the support. He’s always been by my side and that’s something I’m very grateful for. I think that’s the way it should be. He tries to stay as dad at home, which I prefer. Even though he has a past in hockey, and he knows a lot about hockey, he still tries to stay a dad. If I have questions, I can always ask him and he’s always going to be honest with me. He definitely wants to help, but he doesn’t want to push it too far where he’s constantly talking about hockey, and I prefer that.

What is the biggest element from your dad’s game that you see in your own game?

Playing in both directions. He's always been a very responsible, two-way centerman, and I see myself as a responsible player who plays and wants to play in both directions—not just because I have to, because it's something that I want to do.

Aatos-and-Saku

Carrying the Koivu name on your back inevitably comes with some pressure. How are you using that as a source of motivation?

When I was younger, there was a little bit of pressure because I was a lot smaller and, to be honest, not as good as the other boys. So, I was kind of thinking, ‘Why am I not as good if my dad and uncle were?’ But as I've gotten bigger and stronger and developed like I'm supposed to, I kind of just see it as motivation. I don't just want to be known as Saku’s son, because I want to make a name for myself. I believe I can do that, and I believe I can become an even better player than him or my uncle. So, that definitely motivates me to make a name for myself.

Do you have any idea of when you might be able to get to Montreal for a visit, and what’s one thing you’re really looking forward to experiencing again here?

Probably next summer at development camp. I believe I will be there if I get an invitation from the team. I don’t remember too much about the city—I mean the Bell Centre, of course, who could forget that? I do remember some things, but not too much, so I’m excited to see everything. People talk a lot about how amazing it is, including my dad. He’s been talking about how amazing it is, and I’ve heard only good things from him.

Did you ever meet Juraj Slafkovsky while he was playing for TPS Turku in Liiga?

I did! He probably won’t remember, but I remember for sure, because everyone knew who he was and how big of a star he was at TPS. I met him a couple of times. I remember him, but if you ask him, I don’t think he’ll remember me. [laughs]

What do you like to do on an off day?

I was asked that at the combine. For example, today, I have an off day and I’m going to go ice swimming. So, first I’ll go in the sauna, then the water is completely frozen, so you break a hole, and go swimming right out of the sauna. That might be something that’s weird for some people but it’s normal here.

News Feed

ANA@MTL: Game recap

Updates from optional morning skate – Dec. 9 

ANA@MTL: What you need to know

Updates from practice – Dec. 8

WSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 7

WSH@MTL: What you need to know

The NBA G League: A meaningful stepping stone for Montrealer Chris Boucher

Canadiens acquire Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers

A Jake of all trades

NSH@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Dec. 5 

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

Samuel Montembeault to represent Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Victoire has kicked off season two of PWHL hockey

Laine and Armia named to Finnish 4 Nations roster

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 4

NYI@MTL: Game recap