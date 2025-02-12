Canadiens trio ready to roll at 4 Nations

MONTREAL – The National Hockey League held its 4 Nations Face-Off Media Day at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Joel Armia (Finland), Patrik Laine (Finland) and Samuel Montembeault (Canada) spoke to reporters ahead of the tournament to share their thoughts on the upcoming competition.

Here are some highlights from their media availabilities:

Please note questions and answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

Montembeault on his excitement for the start of the tournament and being proud to be part of Team Canada:

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. I’m a hockey player, but I’m also a fan. If I’m watching a game, it’s going to be high-level hockey and it’ll be a lot of fun.

There’s so much talent in our locker room. Just being around [those players] and practicing with them is an incredible experience. I just want to enjoy it, and with the tournament happening in Montreal, it’s going to be a lot of fun and an electric atmosphere.

Montembeault on Jordan Binnington being named Team Canada’s starting goalie:

Obviously, I’d love to play, but that’s part of the game. We’re three good goalies, and I understand the decision. I’ll have to continue working hard, staying ready and you never know what could happen. Right now, I’m super happy and excited for the tournament to get started.

Montembeault on why he thinks Team Canada is the best team in the tournament:

We have a lot of depth and a lot of skill guys who also play well defensively. Yesterday, we were watching film for the penalty kill, and there were videos of [Mitch] Marner, a guy who can play at both ends of the ice. Obviously, there’s the first line… [laughs]. Guys like [Connor] McDavid, [Nathan] MacKinnon and [Sidney] Crosby] are impressive. Our defense is also strong and it’s going to be fun to watch.

Laine on playing for the national team:

It’s always great to put that jersey on. Obviously, it’s been a while since the last time I’ve been able to do that. It’s always special playing with some old friends that I played juniors with and some new familiar faces as well, so I think it’s a good mix. We’re all having fun out there and it’s been good so far.

Laine on starting the tournament at the Bell Centre in Montreal:

It’s great––I don’t have to travel anywhere. It was an easy 10-minute drive to the hotel. But no, it’s great. I’ve really, really enjoyed being [in Montreal]. Getting to put that jersey on in my new home rink is pretty cool. And on top of that, we don’t have to play Canada here, so that’s always nice, not having to get boo’d. Hopefully, the fans will be cheering for me.

Laine on the Finnish way of playing hockey:

Ultra defensive. We’ll bore the other teams. We’re not going to give them anything for free. That’s mostly it: play as a group of five, always be on alert and be tight defensively. There’s probably going to be a lot of low-scoring games.

Armia on Finland’s ability to make plays offensively:

We’re going to play a tight, structured game, but we also have a lot of players that can make great plays. If the plays are there to make, we’re going to try to make them. I don’t feel like our mindset is just to play defense and strike whenever we can. I feel like we just need to go out there, play the game and do the things that the game is asking you to do.

Armia on his motivation for the 4 Nations Face-Off:

You’re playing against the best players in the world. I don’t know if you need more motivation than that.

