How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Joel Armia, Samuel Montembeault, and Patrik Laine will be representing their countries at the NHL tournament starting this week

4154_09-Nations-Face-OFF-24-25-Bonne-chance-Final-1920x1080_EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – For hockey fans hungry for some international competition on the ice, the wait is finally over: the 4 Nations Face-Off gets underway at the Bell Centre this week!

Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States are set to take part in the inaugural edition of the tournament, and the Habs will have three players suiting up for their countries at the event: Joel Armia and Patrik Laine for Finland, and Sam Montembeault for Canada.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with all four teams meeting once each to determine rankings, before the top two teams face off in the championship final. The first four round-robin games take place at the Bell Centre, before shifting to Boston’s TD Garden for the final three contests, including the one-game final.

The three Habs players are scheduled to appear in all four Montreal matchups, although Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper has yet to reveal his starting goalies. Here’s a look at the game schedule:

Game info

Canadiens playing

Where to watch

Tickets

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8:00 p.m. ET

CAN vs. SWE

Bell Centre, Montreal

Sam Montembeault 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

Thursday, Feb. 13

8:00 p.m. ET

USA vs. FIN 

Bell Centre, Montreal 

Joel Armia, Patrik Laine 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

Saturday, Feb. 15

1:00 p.m. ET

FIN vs. SWE

Bell Centre, Montreal

Joel Armia, Patrik Laine 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

Saturday, Feb. 15

8:00 p.m. ET

USA vs. CAN

Bell Centre, Montreal

Sam Montembeault 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

Monday, Feb. 17

1:00 p.m. ET

CAN vs. FIN

TD Garden, Boston

Joel Armia, Patrik Laine, Sam Montembeault 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

 

Monday, Feb. 17

8:00 p.m. ET

SWE vs. USA

TD Garden, Boston

 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

 

Thursday, Feb. 20

8:00 p.m. ET

Championship game 

TD Garden, Boston 

TBD 

Sportsnet 

TVA Sports 

 

As well, the NHL and NHLPA will be holding a free, non-ticketed 4 Nations Fan Festival™ at Windsor Station on Feb. 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET. The NHL, NHLPA, and 4 Nations Face-Off partners will treat hockey fans to a hockey-themed experience, with many fun interactions, including autograph sessions featuring NHL Alumni, myriad family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, and music.

Windsor Station is located at 1160 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal, and is accessible by public transportation by taking the metro to either Bonaventure or Lucien L’Allier stations on the orange line.

For more info on the 4 Nations Face-Off, click here.

