How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

MONTREAL – For hockey fans hungry for some international competition on the ice, the wait is finally over: the 4 Nations Face-Off gets underway at the Bell Centre this week!

Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States are set to take part in the inaugural edition of the tournament, and the Habs will have three players suiting up for their countries at the event: Joel Armia and Patrik Laine for Finland, and Sam Montembeault for Canada.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with all four teams meeting once each to determine rankings, before the top two teams face off in the championship final. The first four round-robin games take place at the Bell Centre, before shifting to Boston’s TD Garden for the final three contests, including the one-game final.

The three Habs players are scheduled to appear in all four Montreal matchups, although Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper has yet to reveal his starting goalies. Here’s a look at the game schedule: