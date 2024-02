BROSSARD - Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that forward Sean Monahan has been traded to Winnipeg in exchange for the Jets' first-round pick in 2024 and a conditional third-round pick in 2027.

Acquired from the Calgary Flames on August 18, 2022, Monahan tallied 52 points (19G, 33A) in 74 games with the Canadiens.