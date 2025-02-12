Canadiens to host KISS-themed game on March 3

MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Wednesday a special “KISS Night” for their upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, March 3. The evening will feature a host of initiatives to celebrate one of the most popular rock bands of all time. And while KISS formally retired from touring in December 2023, their music and legacy looms large with more than 100 million albums sold and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Marking a first-of-its-kind event for the team, this will be only the second time KISS has formally collaborated with an NHL franchise after partnering with the New York Rangers during their farewell tour. KISS Night will launch several special limited-edition, officially-licensed KISS x Canadiens merchandise pieces including a T-Shirt, hoodie, and commemorative puck. The design work was commissioned to local artist Jonathan Bergeron, AKA Johnny Crap, who has previously produced art for bands including Guns N’ Roses, Slayer and Anthrax.

Both intermissions will feature live, in-arena performances from Quebec-based tribute band KISSED, who have toured throughout the northeast since 2008. Special concessions will be offered throughout the arena for the occasion, including a “Rock and Roll All Nite” cocktail and a “Hotter than Hell” chicken wing pop-up stand with locally-produced hot sauces by La Pimenterie. For the 50th anniversary of the release of the Dressed to Kill album, fans will be invited to come “dressed to kill” in full KISS regalia, with official prize packages provided by the band awarded to the best outfits. A makeup station will be set up on the main concourse level to provide free KISS-inspired face paint for those who are interested.

Given that the game falls on a Monday, fan-favorite retired mascot METAL! will also be on hand and ready to rock everyone in his presence. METAL!, like KISS, retired in 2023 (before returning and retiring again in 2024) and will once again have his special guest DFA Tattoos offering free, authentic tattoos in-arena throughout the game, adding the KISS logo to their repertoire of offered designs for the evening.

Over the course of a legendary career that spanned six decades, KISS performed in Montreal a total of 16 times. Their first performance was on April 21, 1976 at the Forum and their last was on November 18, 2023 at the Bell Centre – a sold-out show in the final weeks of the “End of the Road” world tour. On March 3, fans will once more have the chance to celebrate one of the most iconic bands and rock catalogs in history – for more information on ticket packages, click here.