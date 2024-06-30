Canadiens submit qualifying offers to two players 

Offers were made to defensemen Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj

cms-barron-xhekaj
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the Club has submitted qualifying offers to defensemen Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj. 

Barron skated in 48 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24, tallying seven goals and six assists. The right-handed defenseman also recorded 11 points (2G, 9A) in 32 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL. 

Xhekaj, for his part, played 44 games with Montreal this season, registering 10 points (3G, 7A) and ranking second on the team with a plus-6 differential. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rearguard led all Habs players in penalty minutes (81) and all defensemen on the team in hits (125).  He also spent time with the Canadiens affiliate, collecting 11 points (3G, 8A) in 17 games, a plus-3 differential and serving 34 penalty minutes with the Rocket.

News Feed

Canadiens acquire a fourth-round pick in 2026 from the New Jersey Devils 

Lapointe: ‘He’s the steal of the Draft’ 

Live blog: 2024 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7

Hughes on Round 1: ‘I would say it fell perfectly’

By the numbers: Ivan Demidov

Canadiens draft Michael Hage with No. 21 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

Celine Dion surprises crowd, announces Demidov selection at 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens select Ivan Demidov fifth overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens acquire first-round pick from Los Angeles Kings

David Reinbacher gives advice, looks back on NHL Draft

Gorton: ‘I feel confident that we’re picking at No. 5’ 

Weber: ‘It’s a huge honor’

Canadiens renew rivalry with Maple Leafs in “Prospect Showdown” presented by IGA in collaboration with Voisin

Shea Weber elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Laval Rocket and Jean-François Houle mutually agree to part ways

Canadiens share 2024-25 preseason schedule

Three-year, entry-level contract for Oliver Kapanen

Slafkovsky, Gallagher make EURO 2024 predictions