Canadiens submit qualifying offers to two players 

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the Club has submitted qualifying offers to defensemen Justin Barron and Arber Xhekaj.

Barron skated in 48 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24, tallying seven goals and six assists. The right-handed defenseman also recorded 11 points (2G, 9A) in 32 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

Xhekaj, for his part, played 44 games with Montreal this season, registering 10 points (3G, 7A) and ranking second on the team with a plus-6 differential. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rearguard led all Habs players in penalty minutes (81) and all defensemen on the team in hits (125). He also spent time with the Canadiens affiliate, collecting 11 points (3G, 8A) in 17 games, a plus-3 differential and serving 34 penalty minutes with the Rocket.