Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

Full day of fun planned at Bell Centre and streaming online

4216_Skills_13_RS_Joueurs_1920x1080_14vs22_EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – With no NHL All-Star Weekend on the schedule this season, the Habs have fans covered.

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA returns to the Bell Centre on Sunday, bringing the popular All-Star format back with events like fastest skater, hardest shot and more.

For a second consecutive year, the Habs will be joined by their Montreal Victoire counterparts on the ice to crown the city’s best across a variety of categories.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., in-arena entertainment begins at 10:00 a.m., and a live stream of the event will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch at around 11:00 a.m., coinciding with players hitting the ice.

EVENT FACTS

WHEN

Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE

Bell Centre – Montreal, QC

DOORS

9:30 a.m.

WARMUPS

11:00 a.m.

SKILLS

11:20 a.m.

STREAMING
TICKETS

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Plenty of special features await fans in-arena, including:

  • An on-ice performance by the SuperDogs at 10:30 a.m. Presented by the Canine Hockey Club—the official dog club of the Montreal Canadiens—these four-legged performers' skills go well beyond “sit” and “stay”;
  • No glass around the sides of the rink, allowing the crowd to feel closer than ever to the action. (Note that the glass behind the nets and players’ bench will remain up for crowd safety);
  • Guest host Dave Morissette will entertain the crowd and get post-skill reactions from event winners;
  • A T-shirt toss from the players. Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats until the end of the event for a chance to catch a prize.

ORDER OF SKILLS

Here’s a list of the events players will compete in, as well as last year’s winners in each category:

Fastest Skater 

Kicking things off with a classic, players skate one full lap around the rink, and the skater with the fastest time wins.

2024 WINNERS: Newhook (13,372s), Bujold (14,247s)

Relay Race 

A test of stickhandling, agility, and teamwork, at the whistle, players skate to the cone placed at the red line, then maneuver a puck through the obstacles to their next teammate at the blue line. The first team to have all four players cross the blue line wins.

2024 WINNERS: Team White

Accuracy Shooting

A measure of precision with the puck, players have 32 seconds to break all four targets on the net. The player to complete the challenge with the fastest time and the least number of pucks wins. If the winner goes 4-for-4, they earn a bonus point for their team.

2024 WINNERS: Caufield (12,386s), Ambrose (15,326s)

Hardest Shot

A showcase of pure power, players get two chances to record the hardest shot on net. The shot with the highest speed recorded wins.

2024 WINNERS: Xhekaj (107.2 mph), Poulin (84.6 mph)

Continuous Shootout

A last-one-standing elimination, all players from both teams take turns in a shootout until only one skater remains. Players must score to stay on the ice for another attempt, else be knocked out of the competition. The last player standing earns a point for his or her team.

2024 WINNER: Jacob Burrows

To purchase tickets to the Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA, click here.

All proceeds benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Related Content

PWHL’s Montreal Victoire join Canadiens Skills Competition roster

News Feed

MTL@OTT: Game recap

MTL@OTT: What you need to know

Lines at practice – Feb. 21 

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off

Updates from practice – Feb. 19

Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from practice – Feb. 18

Canada beats Finland 5-3 at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland edges Sweden 4-3 in overtime at 4 Nations

My Man: Jordan Leigh on Patrik Laine

Finland loses decisively in 4 Nations opener

Fan vote for NHL’s Quarter-Century Team gets underway

Reporting for national duty

Canadiens to host KISS-themed game on March 3

Canadiens trio ready to roll at 4 Nations

How to watch the Habs at 4 Nations Face-Off

Beck, Mailloux loaned to Laval Rocket

TBL@MTL: Game recap