Canadiens Skills Competition: What you need to know

MONTREAL – With no NHL All-Star Weekend on the schedule this season, the Habs have fans covered.

The Canadiens Skills Competition presented by RONA returns to the Bell Centre on Sunday, bringing the popular All-Star format back with events like fastest skater, hardest shot and more.

For a second consecutive year, the Habs will be joined by their Montreal Victoire counterparts on the ice to crown the city’s best across a variety of categories.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., in-arena entertainment begins at 10:00 a.m., and a live stream of the event will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch at around 11:00 a.m., coinciding with players hitting the ice.