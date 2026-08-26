Canadiens share updated roster for Winnipeg alumni game

MONTREAL – Some familiar Habs faces will hit the ice in Winnipeg a day before the Canadiens and Jets face off at the 2026 NHL Heritage Classic.

On Wednesday, roster updates were shared for the alumni game that will be held as part of the festivities surrounding the latest edition of the all-Canadian event.

Twenty former Habs are slated to take on their Jets counterparts indoors at the Canada Life Centre on Oct. 24, with fan favorites from recent eras of Canadiens hockey on the list, including Andrei Markov, Paul Byron and David Savard among others.

See the updated Montreal and Winnipeg alumni rosters below: