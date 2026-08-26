Canadiens share updated roster for Winnipeg alumni game

List of 20 former Habs slated to hit the ice at the Canada Life Centre on Oct. 24 announced

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By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Some familiar Habs faces will hit the ice in Winnipeg a day before the Canadiens and Jets face off at the 2026 NHL Heritage Classic.

On Wednesday, roster updates were shared for the alumni game that will be held as part of the festivities surrounding the latest edition of the all-Canadian event.

Twenty former Habs are slated to take on their Jets counterparts indoors at the Canada Life Centre on Oct. 24, with fan favorites from recent eras of Canadiens hockey on the list, including Andrei Markov, Paul Byron and David Savard among others.

See the updated Montreal and Winnipeg alumni rosters below:

CANADIENS ALUMNI

JETS ALUMNI
Forwards
Forwards
Paul Byron
Cody Eakin
Mike Cammalleri
Eric Fehr
Erik Cole
Sam Gagner
Mathieu Dandenault
Tanner Glass
David Desharnais
Andrew Ladd
Mike Keane
Bryan Little
Guillaume Latendresse
Anthony Peluso
Maxim Lapierre
Mathieu Perreault
Glen Metropolit
Jim Slater
Brandon Prust
Tim Stapleton
Dale Weise
Paul Stastny
Chris Wideman
Chris Thorburn
 
Blake Wheeler
Defensemen
Defensemen
Marc-Andre Bergeron
Dustin Byfuglien
Francis Bouillon
Grant Clitsome
Patrice Brisebois
Tobias Enstrom
Andrei Markov
Ron Hainsey
David Savard
Derek Meech
Stephane Quintal
Mark Stuart
Goalies
Goalies
Yann Danis
Michael Hutchinson
Jaroslav Halak
 
Coaches
Coaches
Chris Nilan
Claude Noel
Lucien Deblois
 

Note that rosters are subject to change ahead of the event.

Fans can secure their seats for the alumni game in Winnipeg by visiting winnipegjets.com when tickets go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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